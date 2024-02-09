Global Airport Supply Chain Management Market Report 2024 - Surge in Air Traffic and Passenger Numbers Necessitates Advanced Airport Supply Chain Management Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport supply chain management market has experienced noteworthy development, with its value surging to an estimated $24.04 billion in 2024, demonstrating an 11.5% CAGR. With advancements in e-commerce and relentless technological innovations, this sector is projected to burgeon to an impressive $36.88 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3%. This remarkable growth trajectory is propelled by enhanced global connectivity and the integration of digital solutions.

Rapid expansion in the e-commerce sector is a significant driver for the advancement of airport supply chain management. The flow of goods through airport networks is becoming increasingly crucial as online transactions continue to escalate, requiring efficient logistics and handling. North America stands at the forefront, accounting for the largest market share in 2023, a testament to its robust infrastructure and innovative supply chain solutions.

Technological innovations are reshaping the landscape of airport supply chain management, with trailblazing companies deploying sophisticated systems to streamline operations. From software that augments gate management to cutting-edge security protocols, technology is at the heart of transforming this vibrant industry. The rise in air traffic only magnifies the need for efficient supply chain management systems to support the ever-growing volumes of passengers and goods.

Market Outlook and Growth Influencers:

  • Surge in air traffic and passenger numbers necessitates advanced airport supply chain management systems for seamless operations.
  • E-commerce proliferation demands robust logistics solutions within airport frameworks.
  • Technological advancements like IoT, AI, and automation are pivotal in modernizing airport supply chain ecosystems for heightened efficiency and resilience.

Strategic Developments:

  • Key players are focusing on offering comprehensive supply chain solutions to dominate competitive landscapes and enhance the efficacy of operations.
  • Collaborative supply chains and the digitalization of processes are among the forefront trends propelling market growth.
  • Acquisitions such as Panasonic Corporation's integration of Blue Yonder mark pivotal shifts towards an interconnected, tech-driven approach.

Regional Insights:

  • The North American market is a leader in innovative airport supply chain management solutions, contributing significantly to global market dynamics.
  • Asia-Pacific, with burgeoning air traffic and expansive e-commerce platforms, is expected to witness substantial growth.
  • Investment in infrastructure, technology, and service enhancements is driving the market forward in regions worldwide.

The comprehensive analysis encapsulated in this report delves into intricate market dynamics, offering a panoramic view of the current trends, future prospects, major players, and critical insights into subsectors and regional developments. This authoritative resource serves as an indispensable guide for stakeholders to understand the trajectory of the airport supply chain management market and make informed strategic decisions.

The airport supply chain management market is on the cusp of a significant revolution, as industry players continue to align with emerging trends and customer demands. The continuous evolution of the market towards digital integration and sustainability confirms that supply chain management is not just about logistics, it's about paving the way for a more connected and efficient future in air transport.

Companies Profiled

  • IBM
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Raytheon Company
  • QinetiQ Group PLC
  • Amadeus IT Group SA
  • Sita
  • Rockwell Collins Inc.
  • Inform GmbH
  • Dassault Systèmes SE
  • Vanguard Software Corporation
  • Coupa Software Inc.
  • Verizon Connect Inc.
  • Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Indra Sistemas S.A.
  • TAV IT
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Sabre Corporation
  • GE Aviation
  • Accenture
  • Capgemini
  • Bollore Transport & Logistics
  • Panalpina World Transport Holding Ltd.
  • Ceva Logistics
  • Geodis

