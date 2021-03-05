Global Airway Clearance System Markets to 2028: Surging Prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Coronavirus Disease

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airway Clearance System Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global airway clearance system market will progress with a CAGR of 4.23% during the forthcoming years 2019-2028.



The significant rise in healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the global airway clearance system market. Various technological advancements and the growing investments towards the heathacare industry are other drivers of the market. In addition, there is an upsurge in the prevalence of cystic fibers and coronavirus disease, which is severely affecting the respiratory system of the patients. Due to this, there is an increasing demand for the airway clearance system in the market.



However, low awareness in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific is expected to hamper the global market growth. The limited availability of the airway clearance systems, coupled with the strict regulations regarding these systems, is also challenging the growth of the global market. Key opportunities like the potential growth opportunities in the developing economies and escalating asthma & COPD-related diseases must be leveraged to reach the projected airway clearance system market growth rate.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the airway clearance system market in the estimated period. Countries like South Korea, China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries has a very high prevalence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Therefore, there is a greater demand for the airway clearance system market in this region, thereby proliferating the regional market growth. Moreover, the governments in the region are also taking favorable initiatives to enhance the healthcare sector, which is also helping the market growth.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the airway clearance system market are Monaghan Medical Corporation, International Biophysical Corporation, Med Systems Inc, Dymedso, General Physiotherapy Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Electromed Inc, Olympus Corporation, Pari GmbH, Thayer Medical, Allergan, Medtronic and Hill-Rom Services Inc.



Olympus Corporation is a global company involved in designing and delivering solutions for medical processes. The company provides microscopes, cameras, endoscopes for medicine & industrial use and laser-optical scanners. It employs over 5300 people spread across North and South America. SVS valve treatment is provided by the company for treating emphysematous patients with a diseased lung. The PeriView FLEX needle is another product offered by the company that is used to help enhance access to target sites.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Airway Clearance System Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Airway Clearance Industry

2.4. Key Buying Outlook

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Key Insights

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

2.7.2. Surging Prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis (Cf) and Coronavirus Disease

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Low Awareness in Developing Economies

2.8.2. Expensive Treatment Coupled With Limited Availability of Airway Clearance System

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growth Opportunities in Developing Economies

2.9.2. Rising Asthma and Copd-Related Disease

2.10. Market Challenge

2.10.1. Stringent Regulations



3. Airway Clearance System Market Outlook- by Application

3.1. Bronchiectasis

3.2. Cystic Fibrosis

3.3. Neuromuscular

3.4. Emphysema

3.5. Other Applications



4. Airway Clearance System Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Positive Expiratory Pressure

4.2. High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation

4.3. Oscillating Pep Devices

4.4. Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators

4.5. Mechanical Cough Assist



5. Airway Clearance System Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Home Care Settings

5.2. Hospitals & Clinics

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



6. Airway Clearance System Market- Regional Outlook



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Electromed Inc

7.2. Med Systems Inc

7.3. Agilent Technologies Inc

7.4. Medtronic

7.5. Olympus Corporation

7.6. Pari GmbH

7.7. International Biophysical Corporation

7.8. General Physiotherapy Inc

7.9. Dymedso

7.10. Allergan

7.11. Thayer Medical

7.12. Hill-Rom Services Inc

7.13. Koninklijke Philips Nv

7.14. Monaghan Medical Corporation



