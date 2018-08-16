Global Airway Management Devices Market 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 with Profiles of 82 Key Companies

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Airway Management Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand.





The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments and Applications:





Product Segments





Infraglottic Devices

Resuscitators

Supraglottic Devices

Others

Applications

Emergency Medicine

Anesthesia

Others

The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Ambu A/S ( Denmark )

) Armstrong Medical Ltd. ( Ireland )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) C. R. Bard, Inc. ( USA )

) ConvaTec ( United Kingdom )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic Plc. ( USA )

) Smiths Medical, Inc. (UK)

Teleflex, Inc. ( USA )

) Verathon, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Airway Management Devices



On a Steady Growth Trajectory



Current and Future Analysis



Resuscitators



The Largest Segment of the Market



Supraglottic Devices Drive Market Growth



LMAs Replace Endotracheal tubes in Airway Management



LMAs Leverage on Low Costs



Competition



Technological Advancements



Lanryngoscopes Market



Video Laryngoscopes Market Registers Increased Demand



Competition







2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS



Aging Population Drives Demand



Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management



Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth



Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities



Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy Still Reigns Supreme



Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management Market



Direct Laryngoscopy to Give Way to Inexpensive Video Laryngoscopy



Application of Robotics in Video Laryngoscopes



Trends Focus on Prevention of Invasive Techniques



Home-based Therapy Gains Significance



LMA Market Witnesses Increasing Shift towards Disposables



Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety



Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth



Video Laryngoscopy



Effective with Expertise Rather than Device



Improving Success Rate of Airway Management through Education and Practice







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







4. ANESTHESIA - A REVIEW



Types of Anesthesia



General Anesthesia



Local Anesthesia



Regional Anesthesia



Key Anesthesia Disposable Products



Anesthesia Gas Masks



Anesthesia Breathing Circuits



Endotracheal tubes



Laryngeal Mask Airway



Other Anesthesia Disposable Products



Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety







5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Teleflex Acquires Pyng Medical Corp.



OmniVision Technologies Inc., in collaboration with COMedia Ltd. Announces Reference



Design Availability for bringing Visualization in Single-use Laryngoscopes



Ambu Acquires ETView Medical Ltd.



Teleflex Signs Two Purchasing Agreements with HealthTrust



XTR Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Acquires KAPITEX Healthcare Ltd.



IntuBrite LLC Appoints Deltex Medical Group as a UK Distributor



Becton, Dickinson and Company Acquires Carefusion



Medtronic Acquires Aircraft Medical to Intubate Patients



CareFusion Signs Agreement with AAM Healthcare for Distributing APA Video



Laryngoscope in the US



Capnia Acquires NeoForce Group







6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS



Ventinova Launches Innovative Airway Device, Tritube



Verathon Launches Innovative GlideScope Spectrum Single-Use Video Laryngoscopes



Teleflex Introduces New LMA Gastro Airway with Cuff Pilot Technology



Vortran Introduces GO2Vent



Bactiguard Launches New BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac



Sanovas Introduces Intubation Science and its LightSpeed Intubation System



Airway Management Launches DreamTAP Oral Appliance



Sommetrics Receives FDA Clearance for cNEP External Airway Management Device



Vygon Introduces b-card



Teleflex Launches LMA Protector Airway



Teleflex Showcases Key Anaesthesia Products during Euroanaesthesia Congress



Teleflex Launches Rusch Airtraq Avant Video Laryngoscope System







7. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)

The United States ((34)

((34) Canada 2)

2) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (25)

(25) Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (7)

(7)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

(Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gs5nqr/global_airway?w=5









