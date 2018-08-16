Global Airway Management Devices Market 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 with Profiles of 82 Key Companies
10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Airway Management Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand.
The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments and Applications:
Product Segments
- Infraglottic Devices
- Resuscitators
- Supraglottic Devices
- Others
Applications
- Emergency Medicine
- Anesthesia
- Others
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ambu A/S (Denmark)
- Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- ConvaTec (United Kingdom)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
- KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic Plc. (USA)
- Smiths Medical, Inc. (UK)
- Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
- Verathon, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Airway Management Devices
On a Steady Growth Trajectory
Current and Future Analysis
Resuscitators
The Largest Segment of the Market
Supraglottic Devices Drive Market Growth
LMAs Replace Endotracheal tubes in Airway Management
LMAs Leverage on Low Costs
Competition
Technological Advancements
Lanryngoscopes Market
Video Laryngoscopes Market Registers Increased Demand
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Demand
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management
Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth
Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities
Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy Still Reigns Supreme
Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management Market
Direct Laryngoscopy to Give Way to Inexpensive Video Laryngoscopy
Application of Robotics in Video Laryngoscopes
Trends Focus on Prevention of Invasive Techniques
Home-based Therapy Gains Significance
LMA Market Witnesses Increasing Shift towards Disposables
Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety
Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth
Video Laryngoscopy
Effective with Expertise Rather than Device
Improving Success Rate of Airway Management through Education and Practice
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. ANESTHESIA - A REVIEW
Types of Anesthesia
General Anesthesia
Local Anesthesia
Regional Anesthesia
Key Anesthesia Disposable Products
Anesthesia Gas Masks
Anesthesia Breathing Circuits
Endotracheal tubes
Laryngeal Mask Airway
Other Anesthesia Disposable Products
Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Teleflex Acquires Pyng Medical Corp.
OmniVision Technologies Inc., in collaboration with COMedia Ltd. Announces Reference
Design Availability for bringing Visualization in Single-use Laryngoscopes
Ambu Acquires ETView Medical Ltd.
Teleflex Signs Two Purchasing Agreements with HealthTrust
XTR Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Acquires KAPITEX Healthcare Ltd.
IntuBrite LLC Appoints Deltex Medical Group as a UK Distributor
Becton, Dickinson and Company Acquires Carefusion
Medtronic Acquires Aircraft Medical to Intubate Patients
CareFusion Signs Agreement with AAM Healthcare for Distributing APA Video
Laryngoscope in the US
Capnia Acquires NeoForce Group
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS
Ventinova Launches Innovative Airway Device, Tritube
Verathon Launches Innovative GlideScope Spectrum Single-Use Video Laryngoscopes
Teleflex Introduces New LMA Gastro Airway with Cuff Pilot Technology
Vortran Introduces GO2Vent
Bactiguard Launches New BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac
Sanovas Introduces Intubation Science and its LightSpeed Intubation System
Airway Management Launches DreamTAP Oral Appliance
Sommetrics Receives FDA Clearance for cNEP External Airway Management Device
Vygon Introduces b-card
Teleflex Launches LMA Protector Airway
Teleflex Showcases Key Anaesthesia Products during Euroanaesthesia Congress
Teleflex Launches Rusch Airtraq Avant Video Laryngoscope System
7. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)
- The United States ((34)
- Canada 2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (25)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gs5nqr/global_airway?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets