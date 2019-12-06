Global Airway Stent Market to 2024: Rising Prevalence of Several Respiratory Chronic Disorders Attributed to Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airway Stent Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airway stent market is expected to reach $213.978 million by 2024 from $168.184 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 4.10%.

Airway stent or tracheobronchial prostheses are tube-shaped devices with a hollow lumen to relieve airway obstruction caused by strictures not suitable for resection and reconstruction. Recently, a variety of endoscopic techniques have been developed to manage benign and malignant lesions involving the central airway: mechanical debridement, laser resection and vaporization, photodynamic therapy, and endobronchial brachytherapy. The market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

The growth may be attributed to the rising prevalence of several respiratory chronic disorders such as lung cancer, tuberculosis and COPD due to rising pollution levels and high prevalence of tobacco smoking. Rising preference of the minimally invasive procedures for the treatment is also boosting the growth of the airway stent market.

Development of biodegradable and drug-eluting lung stents will also boost the adoption of the airway stents, thus augmenting the growth of the market. However, complications associated with stent implementation might restrain the growth of the market during the given time frame.

Major players in the global airway stent market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year.

The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the global airway stent market.

