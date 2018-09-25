Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market 2018-2022 - Market to Register a Revenue of USD 1242.2 Million
The "Global Alcoholic Ice cream Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alcoholic Ice cream Market to register a revenue of USD 1242.2 mn during the period 2018-2022.
Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the innovations in marketing. Companies are adopting various innovative marketing ideas to gain consumers' attentive and improve sales. One trend affecting this market is the new products launches. Regional and international players are increasingly launching new products and adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market share.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high price of alcoholic ice creams and fluctuations in prices of raw materials. The prices of these products are higher in comparison to non-liquor counterparts as they depend on not only the overall prices of raw materials but also the prices of alcoholic beverages.
Key vendors
- Buzz Bar
- Frozen Pints
- HDIP (Haagen Dazs)
- Mercer's Dairy
- Snobar Cocktails
- Tipsy Scoop
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Spirit-based ice cream
- Wine-based ice cream
- Beer-based ice cream
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Increasing influence of online retailing
- Increased demand for private-label products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
