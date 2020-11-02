Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market 2020-2025 with Sensient Technologies, Ashland, Cargill, ADM, and Chr. Hansen Dominating the $5.9 Billion Market
Nov 02, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market 2020-2025 by Type of Ingredient, Type of Beverage, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alcoholic Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 9.2%.
With a rise in the change of the demographics behaviour and the consumption patterns, there has been increased levels of alcohol consumption across the world owing to rise in social drinking, experiential drinking leading to permissible indulgence amongst diverse age groups. This has further led to the ingredient manufacturers to innovate in order to meet the consumer demands.
The consumption patterns of different alcoholic beverages across the globe has driven the growth of this market. On the contrary, factors like the government imposed regulations and research and development cost for manufacturing unique flavoured alcohol poses a major challenge for the ingredient manufacturers.
Ethanol is used in the manufacturing process of denatured alcohol along with other sugar contents through a fermentation process. Various other ingredients such as fruits grains like barley, wheat, and rye etc. are also used for the production of several alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer and other spirits. Alcohol, with its bactericidal properties has its implication in other sectors like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (lotions, perfumes), as well as a chemical intermediate either alone or through different mixtures.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages
- Increasing Global Trade in Alcohol
- Emergence of breweries and distilleries across the world
- Increase in the number of Pubs, Bars, and Liquor-Serving Cafes and Lounges (PBCL) outlets
Constraints
- High Cost of Raw Materials and R&D
- Stringent regulations and Legislations
- Increased awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption
- Increased competition from non-alcoholic beverages
Opportunities
- Changing patterns of consumption
Trends
- Rise in craft breweries
- High demand for alcohol made of plant-based ingredients
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of Covid-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, by Ingredient Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Yeast
6.3 Enzymes
6.4 Colorants, Flavours & Salts
6.5 Others
7 Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, by Beverage Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Beer
7.3 Wine
7.4 Spirits
7.4.1 Whisky
7.4.2 Brandy
7.4.3 Others
8 Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, by Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Australia
8.5.5 Rest of Apac
8.6 Middle East and Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
9.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
9.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
9.3.4 Investment & Funding
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
10.2 Cargill, Incorporated
10.3 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
10.4 Koninklijke Dsm N.V
10.5 Sensient Technologies Corporation
10.6 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
10.7 D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.
10.8 Dohler Group
10.9 Kerry Group plc
10.10 Treatt plc
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9w12k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets