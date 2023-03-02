Global ALD Equipment Market 2022 to 2028: Seamlessly Growing Semiconductor Industry Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ALD Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Deposition Method, Film Type, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global ALD Equipment Market size is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



For the development of next-generation devices, they are also utilized to coat high aspect ratio nanostructures, like nanowires and nanotubes.

Atomic layer deposition is a vapor-phase deposition process, which was also historically known as atomic layer epitaxy, which is used to create ultra-thin films with perfect growth control. ALD is currently undergoing significant evolution, mostly due to the ongoing trend of electronic device downsizing. High-quality thin films are also rapidly helping many other cutting-edge technologies.



The precursor molecule interacts with the surface in a self-limiting manner in each alternate pulse, ensuring that the reaction terminates after all of the reactive groups on the substrate have been utilized. The type of precursor-surface contact determines whether an ALD cycle is complete.

Depending on the need, the ALD cycle can be repeated more than once to increase the number of thin film layers. As ALD is frequently carried out at low temperatures, which is advantageous when working with delicate substrates, certain thermally unstable precursors can still be used as long as the decomposition rate is moderate.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic landed a significant impact on various industries all over the world. Several businesses, irrespective of their sizes were majorly demolished while a large number of companies and their manufacturing facilities were closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ALD equipment market was also hampered as a consequence of the pandemic. Due to supply chain delays and frequent lockdowns, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the producers of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment. Furthermore, the expansion of the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment market in the initial period of the outbreak has been constrained by the economic recession and geopolitical issues all over the world as a result of the abrupt emergence of the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors

The seamlessly growing semiconductor industry



The creation of data-driven solutions has increased significantly as a result of the rise of technologies, like the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G. Many businesses place a strong emphasis on research and development (R&D) activities in order to create cutting-edge solutions utilizing such technologies.

Due to the need to provide sophisticated, effective, and intelligent solutions, there is now a greater demand for ICs in order to be embedded in devices. Additionally, there is a growing market for complicated and tiny ICs due to the growing popularity of miniaturized, lightweight, and quick electronic gadgets. This is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the ALD equipment market since ALD makes it possible to deposit ultra-thin Nanolayers on a variety of substrates.



An upsurge in the demand for photovoltaics



With the advancement of several technologies as well as the rapid spread of modernization all over the world, concerns about the depletion of resources are also emerging. One of the most prevalent concerns is the rapidly increasing consumption of energy as a result of several factors, such as the increasing use of automated machinery within the commercial as well as the residential sector.

According to the International Energy Administration, the consumption of renewable energy increased to 28% in 2020 from 26% in 2019. Solar energy can be transformed into electricity with the use of PV panels and solar cells. Therefore, the growth of the ALD equipment market is witnessing exponential growth due to the increasing demand for photovoltaics.



Market Restraining Factors

A large number of complexities within manufacturing along with technical challenges



Semiconductor manufacturing processes require clean facilities and clean machinery. The process can be hampered and severely damaged by even a small amount of dust. Order cancellations and further losses could occur as a result of supply delays brought on by production mistakes. Manufacturing semiconductors is frequently hampered by issues with mechanical integrity, faults in raw materials, and chip-level issues.

Furthermore, to create high-quality semiconductor devices and integrated circuits (ICs), cutting-edge and creative methods are required at the fabrication stage. Wafer complexity has substantially increased as a result of the growing trend toward miniaturization, which is caused by the existence of numerous patterns over the chip level. This factor is impeding the growth of the ALD equipment market.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Deposition Method

Plasma-enhanced

Thermal

Spatial

Roll-to-Roll & Powder

Others

By Film Type

Oxide Films

Metal Films

Sulfide Films

Nitride Films

Fluoride Films

By Application

Semiconductor

More Moore

Research & Development Facilities

More-than Moore

Non-semiconductor

Energy

Medical

Conventional Optics

Coating

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASM International N.V.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

Kurt J. Lesker

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Optorun Co., Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Eugene Technology Co. Ltd.

Beneq Oy

