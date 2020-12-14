Global Algae Market Growth Trends to 2027: Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Remediation Drives Increased Demand for Algae as a Eco-friendly Substitute for Chemicals

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algae - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Algae estimated at US$782.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Open Pond Cultivation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$980.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Raceway Pond Cultivation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $211.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Algae market in the U. S. is estimated at US$211.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$254.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Other Cultivation Technologies Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Other Cultivation Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Algix LLC

Corbion NV

Diversified Energy Corporation

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Kent BioEnergy Corporation

Pond Technologies Inc.

Sapphire Engineering (NE) Ltd.

Affinity Energy & Health

Algenol Biotech

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Algae Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Algae: A Prelude

Types of Algae

Benefits & Applications of Algae

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Algae: The Most Important Organism With Ecological & Commercial Significance

Overwhelming Scientific Evidence of the Health Benefits of Algal-Derived Food Products to Spur Commercial Opportunities in the Processed Foods End-Use Sector

Robust Demand for Superfoods Especially Macroalgal & Microalgal Food Amidst the Consumer Health & Fitness Craze to Spur Opportunities in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector: Global Market for Superfoods (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Remediation Drives Increased Demand for Algae as a Ecofriendly Substitute for Chemicals

The Growing Urgency of Protecting Water Resources Opens Attractive Opportunities for Algae in Wastewater Treatment: Global Market for Water & Wastewater Treatment (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

New Generation Drugs Inspired by Algae Brings the Market Straight Under the Aegis of the Multi-Billion Dollar Pharmaceuticals Industry

Robust Pharmaceuticals Industry Amid Growing Disease Burden & High Unmet Needs Drives Demand for Novel Compounds from Marine Algae for Drug Discovery and Development: Global Pharmaceutical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Promising Pre-Commercial Success of Biofuel Production from Algae Signals Robust Opportunities in the Biofuels Market Over the Long-Term

Robust Demand for Biofuels Amid the Aggressive Effort to Replace Fossil Fuels With Ecofriendly Fuels to Push Biofuel Applications of Biofuels Closer to Commercialization: Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Innovative Uses of Algae On Cards, Amid Rising Environmental Concerns & Increased Investments in Environmental Remediation

Algae Technology Innovations Remain Vital to Application Expansion and Sustained Growth in the Market

R&D Efforts Underway to Repurpose Wastewater Algae into Specialty Chemicals

Research in Algae-Derived Solar Fuel Makes Interesting Progress

Juan Algae: A Potential Candidate as a Cost Effective Feed for Aquaculture

Biocrude From Algae to Power Automobiles of the Future

Algae Finds its Way Into the Packaging Industry

High Profile Research Gets Underway to Convert Algae Oils Into Carbon Fibers

Algae in Healthcare to Receive a Boost Supported by Interesting R&D Breakthroughs

The R&D Community Unveils Interesting Leads on Generating Bioenergy from Spirulina

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzjmpv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

