Global Alginates and Derivatives Market Forecast to 2028 - Growing Demand for Alginates & Derivatives in the Textile Industry

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alginates and Derivatives Market by Type (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, PGA), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Powder, Liquid, Gel Form) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alginates and derivatives market is estimated at USD 494 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 651 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. Alginates and their derivatives possess unique functional properties, such as gelling, thickening, and stabilizing abilities. These properties make them valuable ingredients in various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, further contributing to their demand. The increasing awareness of environmental issues and sustainability is influencing consumer choices. Alginates, being derived from seaweed, a renewable resource, are perceived as more sustainable compared to some synthetic additives, adding to their appeal.

Calcium alginate is gaining rapid popularity in the alginates and derivatives market across the globe and is forecasted to have the highest growth rate

As a key component in pharmaceutical formulations, calcium alginate serves various purposes. Its role in drug delivery systems, including controlled-release technologies, showcases its significance in the pharmaceutical industry. The biocompatibility and gelling capabilities of calcium alginate make it an attractive choice for encapsulating and delivering pharmaceutical agents. While the market for calcium alginate is flourishing, challenges such as sustainable sourcing, quality control, and competitive pricing remain focal points. Industry players are actively addressing these challenges to ensure a stable supply chain and meet the growing demand.

By application, industrial form dominated the market for alginates and derivatives in value terms

Within the oil and gas industry, alginates prove to be indispensable in well stimulation processes. Specifically, they are employed to control fluid viscosity during hydraulic fracturing operations. As agents that assist in maintaining the desired viscosity of fluids, alginates contribute to the effectiveness of hydraulic fracturing, ensuring optimal conditions for extracting oil and gas from reservoirs. This highlights the versatility of alginates, extending their application beyond traditional industries into critical processes within the energy sector. Alginates demonstrate their versatility across diverse industries, serving as essential components in the paper manufacturing process, cosmetics, and the oil and gas sector. Their ability to enhance material properties, provide texture in cosmetic formulations, and contribute to industrial processes underscores the broad range of applications where alginates prove to be valuable and effective.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

India's population by mid - 2023 is estimated at 1.4286 billion, and 1.4257 billion for China according to the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report'. Asia Pacific's burgeoning population and changing dietary habits are propelling the demand for processed foods. Alginates, with their unique functional properties, are increasingly becoming indispensable in the food and beverage industry. From gelling agents in desserts to stabilizers in sauces, alginates contribute to product innovation and quality enhancement, driving their adoption in the region.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing Demand for Alginates & Derivatives in Textile Industry), restraints (Vulnerability to Seasonal Changes Restricts Raw Material Production), opportunities (Increasing Consumption of Convenience Food), and challenges (Increasing Prices of Alginates) influencing the growth of the alginates and derivatives market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the alginates and derivatives market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the alginates and derivatives market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the alginates and derivatives market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players including Cargill Inc. (US), KIMICA Corporation ( Japan ), FMC Corporation (US), E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), and The Dow Chemical Company (UK). Other players include Brenntag AG ( Germany ), Dohler Group ( Germany ), Penford Corporation (US), Ashland Inc. (US), and Dastech International (US) among others in the alginates and derivatives market strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Alginates & Derivatives Market Share Snapshot, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028

Alginates & Derivatives Market Share and Growth Rate (Value), by Region

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Alginates & Derivatives Market - Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Type and Country - China Accounted for Largest Share of Alginates & Derivatives Market in Asia-Pacific

4.3 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Application - Industrial Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

4.4 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Type - Sodium Alginates to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.5 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Type and Region - Sodium Alginates to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

4.6 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Key Country - US Dominated Alginates & Derivatives Market in 2023

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomics Indicators

5.2.1 Surge in Population Growth and Diverse Food Consumption

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Alginates & Derivatives in Textile Industry

5.3.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Natural Food Additives

5.3.1.3 Multifunctionality of Alginates & Derivatives

5.3.1.4 Wide Deployment of Alginates in Pharmaceutical Products

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Limited Raw Material Availability

5.3.2.2 Threat of Substitutes Across Diverse Applications

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Convenience Food

5.3.3.2 Growth of Processed Food Industry in Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Production Costs of Alginates

5.3.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 3D Printing

6.4.2 Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

6.5 Ecosystem Mapping

6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Pricing Analysis

6.9 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape



7 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Type



8 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Application



9 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Form



10 Alginates & Derivatives Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

Kimica

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne

Ingredion

Fmc Corporation

Penta Manufacturing Company

Meron Group

Ceamsa

Snp, Inc.

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation

Zhermack Spa

Sfm

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.

Agarmex

Kamman Group

Central Drug House

Qingdao Gfuri Seaweed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Qingdao Hyzlin Biology Development Co. Ltd.

Zibo Wangfei Seaweed Tech Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Danfan Network Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Lianyungang Fengyun Seaweed Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

S.R.K. Enterprises

Mbl

Iro Alginate Industry Co. Ltd.

Snap Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gnuyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets