Global Alkaline Batteries Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030 with a Steady 4.4% CAGR, Led by Primary Segment Valued at $7.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alkaline Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alkaline batteries market, which was valued at US$7.5 billion in 2022, is projected to attain a revised size of US$10.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the primary segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.7% and achieve a market valuation of US$7.8 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Additionally, the secondary segment, factoring in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is adjusted to a revised CAGR of 3.6% for the following eight-year period.

Regional Insights

  • United States: The alkaline batteries market in the United States is estimated to be valued at US$2.1 billion in 2022.
  • China: As the world's second-largest economy, China is expected to reach a market size of US$2.2 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at rates of approximately 2.3% and 3.6%, respectively, during the period spanning from 2022 to 2030.
  • Europe: Germany is projected to experience a CAGR of approximately 2.9%.

Key Competitors

The alkaline batteries market features several key competitors, including:

  • Duracell, Inc.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
  • Toshiba Corporation

What's New?

The report includes special coverage on a range of significant global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and the market shares of key competitors, market presence across different geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, access to digital archives and a Research Platform, as well as complimentary updates for one year.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

