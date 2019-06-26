Global All-terrain Vehicle Market Forecast to 2027 - Increasing Demand for ATVs in Agriculture and Military & Defense

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type & Application (Sport, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military & Defense), Drive, Engine (<_00_>800cc), Fuel (Gasoline, Electric), Wheel Number, Seating Capacity & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The All-Terrain Vehicle Market, By Value, is Projected to Grow to USD 4.7 Billion By 2027 from USD 3.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2%



Increasing off-road recreational activities would drive market growth



The rising demand for ATVs in recreational activities, mainly worldwide championships, will boost the future growth of the all-terrain vehicle market.



More than four wheels ATVs to be the fastest growing segment in All-terrain vehicle, by number of wheels



More than four-wheeled ATVs is projected to be the fastest growing market in the all-terrain vehicle market by 2027. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of its manufacturing processes. The growing number of ATV buyers are looking for more than 4-wheel ATVs, especially in military and agricultural applications. Thus, OEMs, component manufacturers, and material providers are jointly working to develop more than 4 wheeled ATVs with better design, performance, and efficiency. Hence, more than four-wheeled ATVs is projected to be the fastest growing all-terrain vehicle market.



Utility ATV is the largest segment in All-terrain vehicle market, by type



Utility ATVs are estimated to hold the largest share of the all-terrain vehicle market, by type. Utility ATVs are multipurpose and can be used in different applications such as military, agriculture, construction, forestry, etc. Thus, these vehicles offer lucrative opportunities for all-terrain vehicle manufacturers. In addition, the increasing demand for ATVs in agriculture and military & defense applications in Asia Pacific and North America would further drive the utility all-terrain vehicle market.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for all-terrain vehicles



The North American all-terrain vehicle industry is one of the most advanced industries in the world. Market growth in the North American region is driven by the dominating ATV market in the US and Canada. In recent years, the region has seen the highest ATV manufacturing growth. The US and Canada together accounted for around 96.2% of the total all-terrain vehicle production in the region in 2019.



The Canadian all-terrain vehicle industry is a major contributor to the country's economy and provides employment for over half a million people. The country has signed a free trade agreement with its neighbors to strengthen the automotive industry. Technological developments in the US have also impacted the Canadian market and boosted the demand for all-terrain vehicles in the country.



Polaris Industries (US), Textron (US), and BRP (Canada) are the leading ATV players in the region. According to this analysis, the US will continue to drive the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market. This trend of the all-terrain vehicle market in North America is expected to remain the same in the near future.



The all-terrain vehicle market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the all-terrain vehicle market are Polaris Industries (US), Textron (US), Honda (Japan), Kawasaki (Japan), Suzuki (Japan), and BRP (Canada).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Future Opportunities for ATV Industry are in Utility ATV Segment

4.2 All-terrain Vehicle Market in North America, By Type & Country

4.3 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Country

4.4 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Type

4.5 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Application

4.6 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Drive Type

4.7 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Engine Capacity

4.8 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Number of Wheels

4.9 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Seating Capacity



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Off-Road Recreational Activities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for ATVs in Agriculture and Military & Defense

5.2.1.3 Increasing Purchasing Power and Spending Capacity of Individuals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Accident Rates

5.2.2.2 Restriction on ATV Usage in Wildlife Zones

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Technological Improvements

5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook Toward Electric ATVs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Trade Barriers Between Different Regions

5.2.4.2 High Cost of ATVs

5.3 Side-By-Side Vehicles



6 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumption

6.1.3 Industry Insights: By Type & Region

6.2 Utility ATV

6.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Utility ATV

6.3 Sport ATV

6.3.1 North America is the Largest Market for Sport ATV



7 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Drive Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Industry Insights

7.2 2WD

7.2.1 North America is the Largest 2WD ATV Market

7.3 4WD

7.3.1 Europe is the Largest 4WD ATV Market

7.4 AWD

7.4.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing AWD ATV Market



8 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Industry Insights

8.2 Sports

8.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Sports ATV

8.3 Entertainment

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market for Entertainment ATV

8.4 Agriculture

8.4.1 North America is the Largest Market for Agriculture ATV

8.5 Military & Defense

8.5.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Military and Defense ATV

8.6 Others (Hunting and Forestry)

8.6.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Other Applications of ATV



9 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Engine Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Industry Insights

9.2 <_00 />9.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for <_00 />9.3 400 to 800 CC

9.3.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for 400 to 800 CC

9.4 > 800 CC

9.4.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for > 800 CC



10 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumption

10.1.3 Industry Insights: By Fuel Type & Region

10.2 Electric ATV

10.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Electric ATV Market

10.3 Gasoline ATV

10.3.1 North America is the Largest Gasoline ATV Market



11 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Seating Capacity

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 By Seating Capacity, By Region: Industry Insights

11.2 One-Seat ATV

11.2.1 North America is Largest One-Seater ATV Market

11.3 Two-Seat ATV

11.3.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Two-Seater ATV Market



12 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Number of Wheels

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumption

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Four-Wheel

12.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Four-Wheeled ATV Market

12.3 >Four-Wheel

12.3.1 North America is the Largest More Than Four-Wheel ATV Market



13 All-terrain Vehicle Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Polaris

Textron

Honda

Kawasaki

Suzuki

Yamaha

KTM

BRP

Cfmoto

Linhai

Additional Companies



North America



Hisun

Bennche

John Deere

Europe



Velomotors

Ecocharger

Baltmotors

Asia Oceania



Cectek

Nebula Automotive

Taiwan Golden Bee

Kymco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iacm3e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

