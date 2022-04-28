Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Apr 28, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Treatment Type, by Allergy Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Immunotherapy is a preventive treatment for allergic reaction to substance such as grass pollens, house dust mites, and bee venom.
Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the immunotherapies used for the treatment of allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and other allergies.
Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is the most commonly used and effective form allergy immunotherapy.
Market Dynamics
The global allergy immunotherapy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing approval of allergy immunotherapy by regulatory authority.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global allergy immunotherapy market, market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global allergy immunotherapy market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Allergopharma, HAL Allergy Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Leti Pharma, and Jubilant HollisterStier
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global allergy immunotherapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global allergy immunotherapy market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Treatment Type
- Market Snippet, By Allergy Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product Launch/Approval
- Epidemiology
- PEST Analysis
- Acquisition And Collaboration Scenario
4. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- COVID 19 Impact on Supply Chain Analysis
5. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- 10-30 MeV
- 30 -70 MeV
6. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Allergic Rhinitis
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Allergic Asthma
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Food Allergy
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Venom Allergy
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Retail Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Online Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2018-2028
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Snapshot
- Stallergenes Greer
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- ALK-Abello A/S
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Allergy Therapeutics
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Allergopharma
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- HAL Allergy Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Aimmune Therapeutics
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- DBV Technologies
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Leti Pharma
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Jubilant HollisterStier
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
10. Section
