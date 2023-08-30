Global Alport Syndrome Treatment Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach USD 19.00 Million by 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alport Syndrome Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type, By Disease Type, By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alport syndrome treatment market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 19.00 million by 2032, as revealed in a comprehensive new study. The report offers intricate insights into current market dynamics and an analysis of the future growth prospects.

Clinical Studies Driving Alport Syndrome Treatment Market

The escalating number of clinical studies focused on treating Alport syndrome is the primary catalyst behind market growth. In February 2023, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals announced the enrollment of the first participants in Phase 2 research for ELX-02, a treatment for Alport syndrome patients with non-sense mutations. This Phase 2 trial aims to treat around 8 Alport syndrome patients with non-sense mutations in the COL4 gene. Patients will undergo two months of medication followed by a three-month evaluation period.

Technological Advancements Energizing Market Expansion

Rapid advancements in treating Alport syndrome are further propelling market growth. In July 2021, Kyowa Kirin submitted Bardoxolone methyl (RTA 402) as a New Drug Application (NDA) for Alport Syndrome treatment. The CARDINAL Phase 3 clinical study by Reata, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of Bardoxolone methyl, served as the foundation for this application. The entities under the Kyowa Kirin Group are dedicated to enhancing global health and quality of life through pioneering advancements in life sciences and technology. As a result, mounting clinical trials and innovative treatments are expected to bolster market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Investments and R&D Initiatives Spur Market Growth

Significant investments by major companies and government initiatives aimed at drug Research & Development (R&D) for Alport syndrome treatment and associated symptoms are poised to drive substantial market growth. For instance, in August 2021, Travere Therapeutics conducted a Phase II clinical research investigation on the safety, effectiveness, and tolerability of spartan oral suspension. The study evaluated changes in proteinuria following once-daily dosage over a 108-week treatment period. As diagnostic tests become more accessible, the market is expected to flourish.

Alport Syndrome Treatment Market Highlights

The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to grow at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to its pivotal role in the healthcare sector.

Tablets in the Alport Syndrome Treatment Market are forecasted to witness significant growth owing to convenience, technological advancements, and cost-effectiveness.

Asia Pacific commands a dominant market share, attributed to the rise of generic medicine producers and the prevalence of renal failure and related conditions.

Key Market Players

Prominent global players shaping the alport syndrome treatment landscape include AstraZeneca, Centogene, Eurofins, Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Ravgen, Sanofi Group, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

