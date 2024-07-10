Global Alternatives Investment Management LLC Announces Successful Close of Private Equity Fund and Acquisition of Shares in National Stock Exchange of India, Ltd.

APPLETON, Wis., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Alternative Investment Management LLC ("Global Alts") is pleased to announce the successful close of its latest private equity fund, Global Alts SPV LLC- NSE India (the "Fund"). The Fund has completed the strategic acquisition of shares in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), marking a significant milestone for our Firm with this direct investment into the Indian-based company.

About the National Stock Exchange of India, Ltd.

Established in 1992 and known for its state-of-the-art technology and robust trading systems, NSE's trading platform for equities, derivatives, currencies, debt securities and mutual funds has grown into one of the leading stock exchanges in India and one of the largest exchanges in the world. NSE holds a pivotal role in India's expanding economy, acting as a catalyst for economic growth by providing a robust, efficient, and transparent market infrastructure that supports the development of businesses, encourages domestic and foreign investment, and enhances financial inclusion.

Growth Potential of the Indian Economy

India's economy is currently the world's fifth largest. Due to favorable demographics, government reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, and significant infrastructure development, the Indian economy is also one of the world's fastest growing. Home to over 1.4 billion people, India recently surpassed China as the populous country in the world. The demographic profile of India is notably young, with approximately 65% of the population under the age of 35. India's young and rapidly expanding workforce, and a burgeoning middle class with rising disposable incomes offers a vast pool of talent and a growing consumer base with the potential to drive future economic growth.

About Global Alternatives Investment Management

Global Alts seeks to provide its clients with opportunistic alternative investments on a global scale. With more companies staying private for longer, Global Alts targets unique investment opportunities into transformative, disruptive businesses through direct investments, secondary market purchases, and co-investments. Since spinning out from its RIA affiliate in 2021, Global Alts has launched five funds, targeting late-stage global technology venture capital, financial technology, and single-purpose funds targeting Indian-based companies. The founding partners of Global Alts have a 25+ year history of sourcing alternative investment opportunities. Using our innovative approach, the Global Alts team excels in creating bespoke one-investor funds tailored specifically for high-net-worth families, foundations and endowments ensuring personalized and strategic investment solutions.

Press & Investment inquiries

Prateek Mehrotra, MBA, CFA, CAIA

Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

920.785.6010

The press release is for Informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in any investment or company. Interests in any alternative investment vehicle are offered only pursuant to the terms of a confidential private placement memorandum (the "Memorandum"), which is furnished only to accredited and/or qualified investors on a confidential basis for their consideration in connection with the private offering. All investments involve risk and potential loss of capital and, unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed. For additional information on the risks of alternative investments, please visit our website.

SOURCE Global Alternative Investment Management LLC