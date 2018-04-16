Global Aluminium Cans Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023: Rexam Dominates, Followed by Crown and Ball

The global aluminium cans market has grown at a CAGR of around 2.7% during 2010-2017, reaching a production volume of 293 Billion cans in 2017.

This latest provides a detailed insight into the global aluminium cans market. The report has segmented this market on the basis of applications and major regions. The beverage sector currently accounts for the majority of the global aluminium cans consumption followed by the food sector. Geography-wise, North America represents the biggest consumer of aluminium cans accounting for more than one-third of the total global consumption. North America is followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Proficient in preserving the quality and flavour of the contents, aluminium cans have an unparalleled safety record and currently represent one of the most widely used containers for packaging purposes. These cans are non-toxic in nature, can be reprocessed and require less care during handling and distribution. Several properties of these cans like lightweight, easy handling, cost-effectiveness along with its high reflectivity to heat and light are currently fostering their global demand. In addition, aluminium cans exhibit high strength and high resistance to corrosion. These distinctive features of aluminium cans have considerably impacted their usage in various industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oils, etc.

The report has also analysed some of the major players operating in the global aluminium cans market. Rexam represents the biggest player accounting for more than one-fifth of the total global aluminium cans market. Rexam is followed by Crown and Ball.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an aluminium cans manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the aluminium cans industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the aluminium cans industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Packaging Industry



5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Global Beverage Cans Industry



6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Forecast

7 Global Aluminium Cans Industry



7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Price Trends

7.4 Market Breakup by Region

7.5 Market Breakup by Application

7.6 Market Forecast

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.7.1 Strengths

7.7.2 Weaknesses

7.7.3 Opportunities

7.7.4 Threats

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

8 Performance of Key Regions

9 Market by Application



9.1 Beverages

9.2 Food

9.3 Others

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Aluminium Cans Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Machinery Pictures

12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.12 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Rexam

15.2 Ball

15.3 Crown

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l92vhn/global_aluminium?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aluminium-cans-market-2010-2017--2018-2023-rexam-dominates-followed-by-crown-and-ball-300630186.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

