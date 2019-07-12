Global Aluminium Extrusion Market to Register a CAGR of Approx 4% During 2019-2024: Focus on Mill Finished, Anodized, and Powder Coated

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Extrusion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum extrusion market was worth 19.1 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a volume of 24.3 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

The increase in the construction of green buildings is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Green buildings are environment-friendly, energy-efficient and have low carbon-emissions, owing to which they are increasingly being constructed across the globe. As extruded aluminum is widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in these buildings, they have a high demand in the construction industry.

Furthermore, the growing automotive sector is yet another factor contributing to the market growth. As it is light in weight, extruded aluminum is used in the fabrication of various aluminum-made parts in automobiles.

Additionally, due to their high malleability, aluminum extrudes can be molded into different shapes without spending excessive energy, thus increasing their demand for industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Alloy Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Mill Finished

6.2 Anodized

6.3 Powder Coated



7 Market Breakup by Alloy Type

7.1 1000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7.2 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7.3 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7.4 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7.5 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7.6 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Building and Construction

8.2 Transportation

8.3 Machinery and Equipment

8.4 Consumer Durables

8.5 Electrical

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



