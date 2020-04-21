Global Aluminium Market Overview 2020 with Analysis of the Top 390 Companies, Including China Hongqiao Group, Russian Aluminium and Dubai Aluminium P.J.S.C.

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium (GLOBAL) - Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the Aluminium (GLOBAL) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 390 companies, including China Hongqiao Group Limited, Russian Aluminium and Dubai Aluminium P.J.S.C.

This report covers activities such as Aluminium, aluminum, boron and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

  • See the market leaders
  • Identify companies heading for failure
  • Seek out the most attractive acquisition
  • Analyse industry trends
  • Benchmark their own financial performance

A quick glance of this report will tell you that 88 companies have a declining financial rating, while 113 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 390 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

  • A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
  • Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
  • A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the market.

This section includes:

  • Best Trading Partners
  • Sales Growth Analysis
  • Profit Analysis
  • Market Size
  • Rankings

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

