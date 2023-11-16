Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030 - Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations

16 Nov, 2023, 12:45 ET
The "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Solid segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Disrupted Supply Chains, Weak Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic Slowdown Impacts Prospects for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
- Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
- Global GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Capacitors: An Introduction
- Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC)
- Key Applications
- Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
- AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Applications
- Outlook
- Solid AECs Register Faster Growth
- China Retains Largest Share of AEC Market
- Competition
- Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacity Competitor Market Shares (in %) for 2019
- Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share
- Supply Chain Structure: An Overview
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations
- Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
- Flat Structure Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Gain Interest
- Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
- Telecom Upheaval to Provide Boost to Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
- A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
- Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Players in the Electronics Value Chain
- Global Television Shipments in Million Units: 2015-2022
- Computers and Peripherals: An Important Segment
- Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept Impacts PC Sales
- Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
- Recovery in Global PC Shipments Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth
- AEC Demand in the Industrial Sector
- AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters
- General-Use Inverters
- Inverter Air Conditioners
- Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities
- Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation
- Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial Automation
- Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth
- Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment
- Rise in Demand for UPS Systems Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Expanding Pace in Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum
- Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Drives New Demand for AECs
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive Increase in AECs Share in Automotive Sector
- Potential Opportunities in the Electric Vehicles Segment
- Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects
- Share of Renewable Energy in Energy Generation: 2008-2022
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs
- With Telemedicine Gaining Spotlight Amid COVID-19, Demand for AECs to Remain Strong in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Key Issues for AECs Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)
- AVX Corporation
- Aid Electronics Corporation
- American Technical Ceramics Corporation
- Cheng Tung Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.
- Cosonic Enterprise Corporation
- Alcon Electronics Pvt., Ltd.
- Barker Microfarads, Inc.
- Bennic and Company
- Changzhou Huawei Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Chuan Hao Electronic Co., Ltd.
- Dain Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Ark Electronic Co., Ltd.
- Dar-Jiann Electric Co., Ltd.
- ECOMAL Europe GmbH
