Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030 - Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations

Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Solid segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Disrupted Supply Chains, Weak Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic Slowdown Impacts Prospects for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Global GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Capacitors: An Introduction

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC)

Key Applications

Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Applications

Outlook

Solid AECs Register Faster Growth

China Retains Largest Share of AEC Market

Competition

Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacity Competitor Market Shares (in %) for 2019

Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share

Supply Chain Structure: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern Devices Spurs Innovations

Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity

Flat Structure Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Gain Interest

Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence

Telecom Upheaval to Provide Boost to Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Players in the Electronics Value Chain

Global Television Shipments in Million Units: 2015-2022

Computers and Peripherals: An Important Segment

Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept Impacts PC Sales

Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical

Recovery in Global PC Shipments Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth

AEC Demand in the Industrial Sector

AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters

General-Use Inverters

Inverter Air Conditioners

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities

Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation

Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial Automation

Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth

Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment

Rise in Demand for UPS Systems Augurs Well for Market Growth

Expanding Pace in Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum

Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Drives New Demand for AECs

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive Increase in AECs Share in Automotive Sector

Potential Opportunities in the Electric Vehicles Segment

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects

Share of Renewable Energy in Energy Generation: 2008-2022

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs

With Telemedicine Gaining Spotlight Amid COVID-19, Demand for AECs to Remain Strong in the Post COVID-19 Period

Key Issues for AECs Market

