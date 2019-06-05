Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to 2022: Focus on Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, and Plastic Film Capacitors
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Computers & Peripherals
- Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Others.
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aihua Group (China)
- Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA)
- Capacitor Industries (USA)
- CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- DuraCap International Inc. (Canada)
- Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Elna America, Inc. (USA)
- EPCOS AG (Germany)
- Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)
- Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan)
- Kemet Corp. (USA)
- Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
- Liket Corp. (Taiwan)
- Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China)
- NIC Components Corp. (USA)
- Nichicon Corp. (Japan)
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Rubycon Corp. (Japan)
- Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)
- Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan)
- Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude
Market Highlights
China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide
Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors
Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues
Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term
Competitive Landscape
Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market
Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market
Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines
Supply Chain Structure: An Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Solid AECs
A Fast Growing Segment
Lead Based Variants
The Dominant Product Type
Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth
Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors
Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors
Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
Large External Diameter
A Major Drawback for AECs
Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption
Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector
Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments
Longer PC Replacement Cycle
Desktop Virtualization
Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept
Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector
AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters
General-Use Inverters
Inverter Air Conditioners
Other Inverters
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities
Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth
Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market
Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment
Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum
Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates New Demand for AECs
Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in Automotive Sector
AECs Sense Potential Opportunities through Growth of Electric Vehicles Segment
Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs
A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments
Diagnostic Equipment
Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies
Wireless Devices
AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment
Key Issues for AECs Market
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW
Capacitors: Introduction
Historic Background of Capacitors
Types of Capacitors
Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Film Capacitors
Super Capacitors
Other Capacitors
End-Use Applications and Properties by Capacitor Type
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, and Plastic Film Capacitors
Capacitor Production: Cost Analysis by Type
Ceramic Capacitors
Film Capacitors
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Variable Costs
The Focal Point for Cost Containment
Vertical Integration Offers Better Control Over Variable Costs
Capacitors Play a Critical Role in Electronic Systems
A Snapshot of the World Capacitors Market
Key Issues and Challenges in the Capacitor Industry
Statistical Data
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Electrolytic Capacitors: An Overview
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: Introduction
Construction
Forming & Etching
Slitting
Winding
Impregnation
Sealing
Configuration Types
Performance Attributes
Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR)
Ripple Current
Temperature
Capacitance
Polar AECs & Bipolar AECs
Polar AECs
Anode
Dielectric Layer
Electrolyte
Cathode
Paper Spacers
Tabs
Aluminum Can
Bipolar AECs
Advantages
Disadvantages
Key Applications
DC Current Blocking & Bypass
Audio Applications
Energy Discharge Applications
Photoflash Applications
Strobe applications
Motor Start Applications
Output Filtering
Heat Generation and Capacitor Life
High Heat Reduces Capacitor's Life
Capacitor Cooling Enhances its Lifespan
End-Use Sectors
International Standards for AECs
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Nichicon Launches UXY Series Lead-Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
KEMET Unveils KONNEKT Technology
NIC Components Releases NSPE-TC Series Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out New Line of Axial-Lead Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Vishay Rolls Out Enhanced Version of its 159 PUL-SI Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors
Panasonic Launches EEH-ZE series Hybrid Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors
Murata Launches World's Smallest Polymer Al E-Caps
Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Unveils EEH-ZE Series Hybrid Al E-Caps
Panasonic Introduces New EEU-FS Series Radial Leaded Al E-Caps
Nippon Chemi-con Introduces HXE Series Surface- Mount Hybrid Al E-Caps
Exxelia Showcases Snapsic HV and Prorelsic Al E-Caps
KEMET Launches ALC Press-Fit Snap-In Al E-Caps
Nichicon Introduces GYA Series Al E-Caps
TDK Unveils New Al E-Caps with 60 g Vibration Strength
TDK Rolls Out New EPCOS Al E-Caps
Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out Ruggedized HZA_ V & HZC_V SMT Hybrid Polymer-AECs
Vishay Launches 160 RLA Aluminum Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier Introduces AFK_V Series of Ruggedized SMT AECs
Vishay Unveils 146 CTI & 160 CLA Series Capacitors with Extended Voltage Range
Vishay Rolls Out 180 CPS & 181 CPL Aluminum Polymer Capacitors
Vishay Introduces New Aluminum Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier Electronics Unveils Slimpack AECs
Panasonic Rolls Out V-TC and V-TCU Series AECs
Nichicon Develops LGM Series Snap-In Terminal-Type AECs
Sun Electronic Industries Unveils CE-JX Series AECs
Sun Electronic Announces HVJ Series AECs
Panasonic Develops New Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs
Panasonic Rolls Out FKS Series AECs in Europe
Panasonic Unveils New V-FT Series AECs
Vishay Unveils 256 PMG-SI Series Miniaturized Snap-In Power AECs
Vishay Unveils 157 PUM-SI Ultra-Miniature AECs with Higher Rated Voltage
KEMET Rolls Out New High Voltage ALC10 Series Snap-In AECs
Cornell Dubilier Releases Type HZC Hybrid Polymer-AECs
NIC Components Unveils New NRB-XZ Series Miniature Radial Leaded AECs
Rubycon Introduces TRV Series Surface-Mount Type AECs
Nichicon Develops UBY Series of Radial Lead Type AECs
Nichicon Rolls Out CH Series Chip-Type AECs
Nichicon Rolls Out CV Series Chip-Type AECs
Panasonic Announces FKS Series AECs
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
WPG Americas Partners with KEMET Electronics
Knowles Renames Capacitors Division as Knowles Precision Devices
KEMET Electronics and Jianghai (Nantong) Establish KEMET Jianghai Electronic JV
AVX to Shut Down Cattaraugus County Facility
Samsung Electro-Mechanics to Launch Subsidiary in India
Hitachi Chemical and Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Merge
ELNA Receives OHSAS 18001 Certification for TANIN ELNA
Nichicon Commences Mass-Production of LGN Series 600-V AECs
ELNA Commences Mass Production of HTK & HT Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs
Cornell Dubilier Acquires Assets of Illinois Capacitor
TAIYO YUDEN Commences Sales of AECs of ELNA CO
FTCAP Inks Global Distribution Agreement with Richardson Electronics
Cornell Dubilier Inks New Franchise Agreement with Distributed Micro Technology
Showa Denko (SDK) Expands Chinese Operations
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries123)
- The United States (23)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (76)
