Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to 2022: Focus on Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, and Plastic Film Capacitors

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 -- The "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Computers & Peripherals

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others.

The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude

Market Highlights

China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide

Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors

Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term

Competitive Landscape

Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market

Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market

Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines

Supply Chain Structure: An Overview



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Solid AECs

A Fast Growing Segment

Lead Based Variants

The Dominant Product Type

Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth

Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors

Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity

Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors

Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence

Large External Diameter

A Major Drawback for AECs

Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption

Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector

Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical

Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments

Longer PC Replacement Cycle

Desktop Virtualization

Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept

Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector

AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters

General-Use Inverters

Inverter Air Conditioners

Other Inverters

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities

Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth

Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market

Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment

Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum

Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates New Demand for AECs

Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in Automotive Sector

AECs Sense Potential Opportunities through Growth of Electric Vehicles Segment

Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs

A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments

Diagnostic Equipment

Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies

Wireless Devices

AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment

Key Issues for AECs Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products



3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW

Capacitors: Introduction

Historic Background of Capacitors

Types of Capacitors

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Film Capacitors

Super Capacitors

Other Capacitors

End-Use Applications and Properties by Capacitor Type

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, and Plastic Film Capacitors

Capacitor Production: Cost Analysis by Type

Ceramic Capacitors

Film Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Variable Costs

The Focal Point for Cost Containment

Vertical Integration Offers Better Control Over Variable Costs

Capacitors Play a Critical Role in Electronic Systems

A Snapshot of the World Capacitors Market

Key Issues and Challenges in the Capacitor Industry

Statistical Data



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electrolytic Capacitors: An Overview

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: Introduction

Construction

Forming & Etching

Slitting

Winding

Impregnation

Sealing

Configuration Types

Performance Attributes

Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR)

Ripple Current

Temperature

Capacitance

Polar AECs & Bipolar AECs

Polar AECs

Anode

Dielectric Layer

Electrolyte

Cathode

Paper Spacers

Tabs

Aluminum Can

Bipolar AECs

Advantages

Disadvantages

Key Applications

DC Current Blocking & Bypass

Audio Applications

Energy Discharge Applications

Photoflash Applications

Strobe applications

Motor Start Applications

Output Filtering

Heat Generation and Capacitor Life

High Heat Reduces Capacitor's Life

Capacitor Cooling Enhances its Lifespan

End-Use Sectors

International Standards for AECs



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Nichicon Launches UXY Series Lead-Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

KEMET Unveils KONNEKT Technology

NIC Components Releases NSPE-TC Series Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out New Line of Axial-Lead Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Vishay Rolls Out Enhanced Version of its 159 PUL-SI Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors

Panasonic Launches EEH-ZE series Hybrid Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors

Murata Launches World's Smallest Polymer Al E-Caps

Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Unveils EEH-ZE Series Hybrid Al E-Caps

Panasonic Introduces New EEU-FS Series Radial Leaded Al E-Caps

Nippon Chemi-con Introduces HXE Series Surface- Mount Hybrid Al E-Caps

Exxelia Showcases Snapsic HV and Prorelsic Al E-Caps

KEMET Launches ALC Press-Fit Snap-In Al E-Caps

Nichicon Introduces GYA Series Al E-Caps

TDK Unveils New Al E-Caps with 60 g Vibration Strength

TDK Rolls Out New EPCOS Al E-Caps

Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out Ruggedized HZA_ V & HZC_V SMT Hybrid Polymer-AECs

Vishay Launches 160 RLA Aluminum Capacitors

Cornell Dubilier Introduces AFK_V Series of Ruggedized SMT AECs

Vishay Unveils 146 CTI & 160 CLA Series Capacitors with Extended Voltage Range

Vishay Rolls Out 180 CPS & 181 CPL Aluminum Polymer Capacitors

Vishay Introduces New Aluminum Capacitors

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Unveils Slimpack AECs

Panasonic Rolls Out V-TC and V-TCU Series AECs

Nichicon Develops LGM Series Snap-In Terminal-Type AECs

Sun Electronic Industries Unveils CE-JX Series AECs

Sun Electronic Announces HVJ Series AECs

Panasonic Develops New Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs

Panasonic Rolls Out FKS Series AECs in Europe

Panasonic Unveils New V-FT Series AECs

Vishay Unveils 256 PMG-SI Series Miniaturized Snap-In Power AECs

Vishay Unveils 157 PUM-SI Ultra-Miniature AECs with Higher Rated Voltage

KEMET Rolls Out New High Voltage ALC10 Series Snap-In AECs

Cornell Dubilier Releases Type HZC Hybrid Polymer-AECs

NIC Components Unveils New NRB-XZ Series Miniature Radial Leaded AECs

Rubycon Introduces TRV Series Surface-Mount Type AECs

Nichicon Develops UBY Series of Radial Lead Type AECs

Nichicon Rolls Out CH Series Chip-Type AECs

Nichicon Rolls Out CV Series Chip-Type AECs

Panasonic Announces FKS Series AECs



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

WPG Americas Partners with KEMET Electronics

Knowles Renames Capacitors Division as Knowles Precision Devices

KEMET Electronics and Jianghai (Nantong) Establish KEMET Jianghai Electronic JV

AVX to Shut Down Cattaraugus County Facility

Samsung Electro-Mechanics to Launch Subsidiary in India

Hitachi Chemical and Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Merge

ELNA Receives OHSAS 18001 Certification for TANIN ELNA

Nichicon Commences Mass-Production of LGN Series 600-V AECs

ELNA Commences Mass Production of HTK & HT Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs

Cornell Dubilier Acquires Assets of Illinois Capacitor

TAIYO YUDEN Commences Sales of AECs of ELNA CO

FTCAP Inks Global Distribution Agreement with Richardson Electronics

Cornell Dubilier Inks New Franchise Agreement with Distributed Micro Technology

Showa Denko (SDK) Expands Chinese Operations



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

