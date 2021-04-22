Global Aluminum Pigment Market Records an Incremental Growth of USD 177.59 Million During 2020-2024|Technavio

The demand for aluminum pigment in the automotive sector is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the stringent regulations on VOC may impede market growth.

Global Aluminum Pigment Market: Application



Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the paints and coatings in 2019. Factors such as greater construction activities and higher use of automotive paint globally will increase the demand for aluminum pigments in paints and coatings. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Pigment Market: Geographic Landscape



By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as increasing demand for paints and coatings, printing inks, and plastics in various end-user industries will significantly drive the aluminum pigment market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

ALTANA AG

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Carl Schlenk AG

Carlfors Bruk AB

DIC Corp.

Hefei Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co. Ltd.

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Detailed information on factors that will assist in aluminum pigment market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the aluminum pigment market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the aluminum pigment market.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the aluminum pigment market, vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

