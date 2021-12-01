Global Alzheimer Disease Markets to 2030: Drug Discovery, markets, Regulatory Aspects, Competitive Landscape, Clinical Features, Epidemiology and Pathology

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer Disease - New Drugs, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alzheimer's disease remains a challenge in management. With nearly 8 million sufferers from this condition in the seven major markets of the world and anticipated increases in the future.

Alzheimer's disease market in the seven major markets is analyzed for the year 2020. Several new therapies are expected to be in the market and the shares of various types of approaches are estimated for the future up to the year 2030. As a background to the markets, pharmacoeconomic aspects of care of Alzheimer's disease patients and patterns of practice are reviewed in the seven major markets.



Profiles of 117 companies involved in developing diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease are presented along with 89 collaborations. The bibliography contains over 900 publications that are cited in the report.

Considerable research is in progress to understand the pathomechanism of the disease and find a cure. The only drugs approved currently are acetylcholinesterase inhibitors but they do not correct the basic pathology of the disease, beta amyloid deposits and neurofibrillary tangles. Several new approaches emphasize neuroprotection as well.



Early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease is an important first step in management. Several biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid, blood and urine can detect the disease. They provide a valuable aid to the clinical examination and neuropsychological testing which are the main diagnostic methods supplemented by brain imaging. Genotyping, particularly of ApoE gene alleles is also useful in the evaluation of cases and planning management.



The current management of Alzheimer's disease is reviewed and it involves a multidisciplinary approach. Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are mostly asymptomatic treatment but some claims are made about a neuroprotective effect. Currently, the only approved neuroprotective therapy is memantine.

Management of these patients also requires neuroleptics for aggressive behavior and antidepressants. There is an emphasis on early detection at the stage of mild cognitive impairment and the early institution of neuroprotective measures. The value of mental exercise in delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease is being recognized.



Research in Alzheimer's disease still aims at elucidating the basic pathomechanisms. Animal models are important for research, particularly in testing some of the potential therapeutic approaches. There is considerable research in progress at the various centers, some of which are funded by the National Institute of Aging of the National Institutes of Health.



Over 300 different compounds are at various stages of development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. These are classified and described. There are non-pharmacological approaches such as vagal nerve stimulation and cerebrospinal fluid shunting, which are in clinical trials. Ongoing as well as discontinued clinical trials of AD are tabulated.



Markets & Finances of AD Care

Introduction

Pharmacoeconomics of treatment of AD

Quality of Life in relation to the economics of AD

Costs associated with Alzheimer disease

Pharmacoeconomics of donepezil

Pharmacoeconomics studies using rivastigmine

Pharmacoenonomics studies using galantamine

Pharmacoenonomics studies using memantine

Epidemiology of AD

Patterns of AD care in major markets

Care of AD patients in the US

Cost of care

Medicare and AD

Patterns of practice in AD care

Opinions of physicians' organizations on drugs for dementia

Care of AD patients in the UK

Cost of care

Patterns of practice in AD care

NICE recommendations to NHS

Care of AD patients in Germany

Care of AD patients in France

Care of AD patients in Italy

Care of AD patients in Spain

Care of AD patients in Japan

Markets for AD diagnostics

Markets for AD therapeutics

Geographical markets for AD

Markets for currently approved drugs for AD

Markets for generic AD drugs

Statins

Future growth of AD market

Limitations of AD drug development by the biotechnology industry

Unmet needs in the management of AD

Drivers of AD markets

Increase of the aged populations

Increase in the number of approved drugs for AD

Limitations of the current therapies

Improvements in diagnosis

Increasing awareness of the disease

Support for AD research

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Pathogenesis and Therapeutics

Executive Summary

1. Clinical Features, Epidemiology and Pathology

2. Diagnostic Procedures for Alzheimer Disease

3. Management of Alzheimer Disease

4. Research in Alzheimer Disease

5. Drug Discovery & Development for Alzheimer Disease

6. Innovative approaches to Alzheimer disease

7. Future and Regulatory Aspects of Alzheimer disease

Part II: Markets & Companies

8. Markets & Finances of AD Care

9. Companies

10. References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed9bko

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

