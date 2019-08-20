Global Ambient Intelligence Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambient Intelligence - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ambient Intelligence Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.



Growth of location-based mobile software applications, rising adoption of smart technology and increasing disposable income are some of the major key factors influencing the market growth. However, privacy, security, and identity issues are hampering the market growth.



Based on End User, Education segment has growing importance due to the growing interest in improving the teaching-learning process thus, it has led to the educational field the application of a discipline known as Ambient Intelligence (AmI) with the purpose of providing intelligence to the ordinary classroom.



By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rapid technological developments and increasing smart buildings in the region.



Some of the key players in Ambient Intelligence market include Medic4all Group, Honeywell International Inc., Assisted Living Technologies Inc., Vitaphone GmbH, Chubb Community Care, ABB Group, Caretech Ab, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Siemens AG, Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E., Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Legrand SA and Televic N.V.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Hardware

5.4 Services



6 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ambient Light Sensor

6.3 Bluetooth Low Energy

6.4 Affective Computing Nanotechnology

6.5 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.6 Software Agents

6.7 Biometrics

6.8 Other Technologies



7 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Education

7.3 Smart Home

7.4 Public Transport

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Residential

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Office Building

8.8 Banking, Finance, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.9 Corporate

8.10 Other End Users



9 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Medic4all Group

11.2 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3 Assisted Living Technologies Inc.

11.4 Vitaphone GmbH

11.5 Chubb Community Care

11.6 ABB Group

11.7 Caretech Ab

11.8 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

11.9 Siemens AG

11.10 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd.

11.11 Schneider Electric S.E.

11.12 Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG

11.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.14 Legrand S.A.

11.15 Televic N.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqfd4i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

