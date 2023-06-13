Global Ambulance Services Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $114.67 Billion by 2032

The "Global Ambulance Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Transport Vehicle, By Equipment, By Emergency Services, By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 114.67 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Companies Mentioned

  • Envision Healthcare
  • Acadian Ambulance Service
  • BVG India Limited
  • Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
  • London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
  • America Ambulance Services Inc.
  • AIR MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS
  • Falck Denmark A/S
  • Air Methods Corporation
  • MEDIVIC AVIATION

The Global Ambulance services are essential for providing emergency medical care and transportation to patients in need. These services can be provided through a variety of facilities, each with their own unique capabilities and resources.

The most common types of ambulance services facilities is the ground ambulance. These are traditional ambulances that are used to transport patients from one location to another. They are equipped with basic medical equipment, such as oxygen tanks, defibrillators, and first aid supplies, as well as a trained medical staff to provide medical care during transport.

Another type of ambulance service facility is the air ambulance. These are helicopters or planes that are specially designed and equipped to transport critically ill or injured patients over long distances or to remote areas. Air ambulances are typically staffed by a medical crew, such as a flight nurse or paramedic, and equipped with advanced medical equipment and supplies to provide critical care during transport.

In addition to ground and air ambulances, there are also specialized ambulance services facilities that cater to specific types of medical emergencies. For example, there are neonatal transport services that are specifically designed to transport premature or critically ill newborns to specialized neonatal intensive care units. There are also stroke transport services that are equipped with specialized medical equipment and staffed by medical professionals trained in the treatment of stroke patients.

Other specialized ambulance services facilities include bariatric transport services for obese patients, psychiatric transport services for patients with mental health emergencies, and wheelchair transport services for patients with mobility issues.

Ambulance services facilities are typically operated by government agencies, hospitals, or private companies. In some cases, these facilities may be contracted by insurance providers or other healthcare organizations to provide emergency medical transport services.

Global Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

  • In the coming years, the ambulance services industry's air ambulance segment is anticipated to experience the most expansion. This can be attributed to a number of things, including technological advancements, an increase in investment in emergency medical services, and a rising demand for medical transportation that is quicker and more effective.
  • In the coming years, the ambulance services market is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services segment. This is because there is a growing demand for advanced medical care in the prehospital setting, especially for patients who are seriously ill or injured.
  • Since ground ambulances are the most commonly used type of ambulance for transporting patients in the prehospital setting, the ground ambulance segment held the largest market share in the ambulance services market. Ground ambulances typically transport patients between healthcare facilities and from their homes to hospitals or other healthcare facilities.
  • The market for ambulance services in North America is anticipated to expand significantly in the coming years. This can be attributed to a number of things, such as a growing demand for emergency medical services, an aging population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Ambulance Services Market Insights
4.1. Ambulance Services Market - Equipment Snapshot
4.2. Ambulance Services Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increasing Number Of People Suffering From Chronic Disorders
4.2.1.2. Rising Medical Tourism
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High Cost Of Air Ambulance
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Ambulance Services Market Equipment Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Transport Vehicle
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Transport Vehicle, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
5.3. Ground Ambulance
5.3.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Ground Ambulance, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
5.4. Air Ambulance
5.4.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Air Ambulance, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
5.5. Water Ambulance
5.5.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Water Ambulance, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Emergency Services
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Emergency Services, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
6.3. Emergency Services
6.3.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Emergency Services, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
6.4. Non-emergency Services
6.4.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Non-emergency Services, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Equipment
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Equipment, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
7.3. Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services
7.3.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)
7.4. Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services
7.4.1. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8. Global Ambulance Services Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqgkas

