Global Ambulance Services Markets Report 2024: An $82.4 Billion Industry by 2030 with North America Accounting for 47.31% in 2023

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Transport Vehicle (Ground Ambulance, Air Ambulance), By Emergency Services, By Equipment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 82.4 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2024 to 2030

Rising cases of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, increase in global geriatric population and rising cases of traumatic accidents are expected to be the key driving factors for the ambulance services market.



The growth of the market is due to favorable reimbursement policies in developed nations. In the U.S., Medicare covers both emergency and non-emergency ambulance services for medically necessary cases, given that the supplier fulfills stipulated requirements. In some cases, Medicare also covers irregular and unscheduled nonemergency trips. Medicare covers around 80.0% of the amount for emergency services while the remaining 20.0% is covered by the insurance policy of the patient.



Moreover, there have been constant increase in number of traumatic accidents globally. For instance, as per Association for Safe International Road Travel, around 1.35 million people die due to road accidents, whereas 20-25 million people suffer injuries leading to permanent disability. Thus, with rise in number of road accidents, the demand for air ambulance is expected to increase, thereby impelling the ambulance services market.



Furthermore, the ambulance services market witnessed a tremendous spike during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, as per Maharashtra Emergency Medical Service (MEMS), during the second wave of COVID-19, there was 33% spike from 2020, and 18% increase from the pre-pandemic period. Additionally, with decline in COVID-19 cases, the demand for ambulance services might affect negatively during the year 2022-2023.

However, the ambulance services market is expected to grow at a significant pace post 2023. This can be attributed to increase in number of ambulances globally. For instance, as per The Hindu, in May 2021, the greater Chennai Corporation launched 250 COVID-19 special ambulances for 15 zones of the city.



Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

On the basis of transport vehicle, the ground ambulance segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 72.39% in 2023. This can be attributed to rising accident cases globally

Based on emergency services, the emergency services segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 62.09% in 2023

On the basis of equipment, the Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulance services segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 69.70% in 2023

North America dominated the ambulance services market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.31% in 2023. The growth can be attributed to factors such as presence of several key market players in this region, growing demand for high-quality healthcare services, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies and regulatory reforms in the healthcare sector

Company Profiles

Babcock International Group PLC

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Acadian Ambulance Service

BVG

Medela Acadian Ambulance Service

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Falck A/S

Global Medical Response

Air Methods Corporation

MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT LTD.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Ambulance Services Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Favorable reimbursement policies

3.3.1.2 Entry of new ambulance service providers globally

3.3.1.3 Rising medical tourism

3.3.1.4 An Increasing number of road accidents

3.3.1.5 Rising prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

3.3.1.6 Increasing geriatric population

3.2.2. Market restraint IMPACT analysis

3.3.2.1 High cost of air ambulances

3.3.2.2 Stringent regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

3.3. Industry Challenges

3.4. Industry opportunities

3.5. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Ambulance Services Market: Transport Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Ambulance Services Market: Transport Vehicle Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Ground Ambulance Services Market

4.4. Air Ambulance Services Market

4.5. Water Ambulance Services Market



Chapter 5. Ambulance Services Market: Emergency Services Estimates & Trends Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Ambulance Services Market: Emergency Services Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Emergency Services Market

5.4. Non-emergency Services Market



Chapter 6. Ambulance Services Market: Equipment Segment Estimates & Trends Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Ambulance Services Market: Equipment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. ALS Market

6.4. BLS Market



Chapter 7. Ambulance Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Ambulance Services Market: Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 8. Ambulance Services Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

