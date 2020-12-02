Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Report 2020-2026: Growing Focus on Confinement of Healthcare Costs and Increased Healthcare Spending on ASCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Product, By Component, By Specialty Type, and By Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated market value of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 2020 is $1.89 billion.



An ambulatory surgery center is defined as a unique entity that primarily provides outpatient procedures to those types of patients who do not require an overnight stay after the surgery. ASCs are outpatient surgery centers where surgeries are performed on the same day of admission of patients without any kind of need for an overnight stay.



In addition to the ASCs, hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) also perform outpatient surgical procedures. These centers offer all diagnostic and preventive procedures. The ambulatory surgical centers are highly efficient, and they perform same-day surgeries such as gall bladder removal, small join repair cataract surgery, abdominal hernia repair, skin therapy, and others.



Growth in the global ambulatory surgical centers market is largely a result of growing focus on confinement of healthcare costs and increased healthcare spending on ASCs. ASCs are primarily focused on increasing the number of facilities and types of procedures performed. An increasing variety of procedures provided by ASCs with greater reimbursement benefits are fuelling market growth. Across worldwide, ASCs are continuously making attempts to extend their range of services to increase patient served and thereby increasing its revenues. The growth of procedures in ASC is likely to beat hospital outpatient surgical growth.



Innovative and technology advances increment the methodology that can be securely performed on outpatient treatment. For orthopedic specialists, ASCs are regularly increasingly helpful, progressively proficient, and adaptable to their necessities. Numerous musculoskeletal methodologies are profoundly specialized and concentrated, and ASCs permit an orthopedic specialist the chance to perform out these perplexing techniques more proficiently than other types of treatment methods.



In the US, there are fewer freestanding surgery centers being built, while more centers have been built within a larger premise that offers a wider array of ambulatory care services. ASCs are being opened within such facilities which drive the market growth.



With the introduction of complex software, the services need for integration and interoperability of software has increased, pushing the services segment for the larger market share in 2019. There has been a growing demand for outsourcing of various healthcare processes, which increases the demand for healthcare services management services.



In 2019, the multi-specialty segment of ASCs accounted for the largest share. The large share of multi-specialty can be accounted for the multiple numbers of surgical procedures that are carried out in these facilities and the presence of reimbursement for these procedures.



The factors which are driving the market growth of ambulatory surgical centers are an increase in the number of surgeries, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and growth in the geriatric population. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the advancements in technology, and surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries are fuelling the growth of the ambulatory surgical Centre market. This domain is believed to have a dynamic and very cautious nature.



The growing burden of cutting down of increasing healthcare costs, move from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and rising need of IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote monitoring of the patient for better management create the market opportunity for Ambulatory Surgical Centers vendors to fulfill both the residential as well as commercial demand.



There are three important factors which are the driving wheels behind the growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers market:

A rising number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

An absolute need to curtail escalating healthcare costs

Availability of minimally invasive treatment

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market Characterisitics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Products & services: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hcit Outsourcing Services

5.2.1. Population Health Management Solutions

5.2.2. Medical Image Analysis Solutions

5.2.3. e-prescribing Solutions

5.2.4. Practice Management Software

5.2.5. Surgical Planning Software

5.2.6. Telehealth Solutions

5.2.7. Healthcare Integration Solutions

5.2.8. Other Clinical Solutions

5.3. Non-Clinical Healthcare It Solutions

5.3.1. Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

5.3.2. Healthcare Analytics Solutions

5.3.3. Healthcare Quality Management Solutions

5.3.4. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

5.3.5. Other Non-clinical Solutions

5.3.6. Other



6. Components: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Services

6.3. Software

6.4. Hardware



7. Specialty: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Single Specialty

7.3. Multi-specialty



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Cerner Corporation

10.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

10.3. Mckesson Corporation

10.4. Nextgen Healthcare

10.5. Epic Systems Corporation

10.6. Philips Healthcare

10.7. GE Healthcare

10.8. Medical Information Technology, Inc

10.9. EClinical Works

10.10. Novus International, Inc



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Advanced Data Systems Corporation

11.2. Optum

11.3. Curemd

11.4. Hst Pathways

11.5. Surgical Information Systems, Llc

11.6. Wrs Health

11.7. Davlong Business Solutions

11.8. Compulink Healthcare Solutions

11.9. Amblitel

11.10. Drchrono



