Global Amino Acids Products and Applications Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2026 with Profiles of 90+ Major Players & Industry Guide with Contact Details for 219 Companies

Nov 10, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Amino Acids Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for amino acids is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5%, mainly driven by above average growth in the animal feed sector and sustained growth in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.
Animal feed constitutes the largest, and the fastest growing application for amino acids globally. The global volume consumption of amino acids in animal feed and nutraceutical applications is projected to grow with corresponding CAGRs of 6.1% and 5.5% respectively.
Cornering an estimated share of 53.7% in 2020, the global value market for Amino Acids is the largest for Animal Feed applications, which is projected to reach US$15.8 billion by 2026 to reflect the fastest CAGR of 6% between the two years. Overall Amino Acids market growth was impacted by African Swine Fever (ASF) and COVID-19 with the slowest growth rates in terms of both volume and value in 2020.
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Amino Acids market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with special focus on y-o-y for 2020
Research Findings & Coverage
- Worldwide Amino Acids market is analyzed in this report for its product segments/sub-types and end-use applications
- The report exclusively analyzes each end-use sector by amino acid type for its consumption in terms of both volume and value
- Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production
- Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry
- BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan
- Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for BCAAs in the Animal Feed Sector
- Demand for BCAAs in Nutraceuticals to Get a Boost from Sports Nutrition
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 91
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 219 companies
Product Outline
- L-Glutamic Acid/MSG
- L-Lysine
- Methionine
- L-Threonine
- L-Tryptophan
- Glycine
- L-Phenylalanine
- L-Aspartic Acid
- Specialty Amino Acids
- L-Glutamine
- L-Cysteine
- L-Arginine
- L-Alanine
- L-Proline
- L-Valine
- L-Leucine
- L-Isoleucine
- L-Tyrosine
Key Topics Covered:
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production
- Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry
- BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan
- Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for BCAAs in the Animal Feed Sector
- Demand for BCAAs in Nutraceuticals to Get a Boost from Sports Nutrition
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
- CJ CheilJedang Corporation (South Korea)
- Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- Hebei Donghua Chemical Group (China)
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Linghua Group Limited (China)
- Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Newtrend Group (China)
- Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd (China)
- Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)
- Nippon Rika Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Novus International, Inc. (United States)
- Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan)
- Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (Vietnam)
- Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)
KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- METabolic EXplorer to Acquire Ajinomoto Europe's Amino Acids Subsidiary
- ADM to Stop Dry Lysine Production in 2021
- Evonik Concentrates Methionine Production at Three Locations and Ends Production at Wesseling, Germany
- Evonik Introduces its Own Guanidinoacetic Acid Product GuanAMINO
- Amino GmbH Registers US FDA Drug Master File for its Threonine
- ADM Animal Nutrition Launches NutriPassT L Encapsulated Lysine
- Amino GmbH Doubling its Production Capacity of Pharmaceutical Grade Amino Acids
- CJ BIO Successfully Develops the World's First Fermentation Technology for Production of L-Methionine
- Russia based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant
- Evonik Resumes Production of Methionine in Antwerp, Belgium
- CPS Performance Materials Acquires GEO Specialty Chemicals
- Ajinomoto to Build New Seasonings Plant in Malaysia
- Ajinomoto Plans to Increase Amisoft Amino Acid-Based Surfactants Capacity at its Brazil Plant
- Evonik Starts Second Plant for MetAMINO Methionine Production in Singapore
- Adisseo Ends Its Ruminant Feed Additives Distribution Agreement with Kemin
- Evonik Inks Deal with Halchemix Canada for the Distribution of Mepron Methionine in Canada
- WACKER Starts Marketing Cystine and Cysteine Products Under New Brand Name FERMOPURE
- ADM Strengthens its Animal Nutrition Business with the Acquisition of Neovia
- CJ Cheiljedang to Expand Lysine Production in Brazil
- Sumitomo Chemical Commences Production at its New Methionine Plant in Ehime
- WACKER Commences Production of Cystine in Spain
- Zhejiang NHU to Build 250K Tons Methionine Plant in China
- CJ Cheiljedang to Increase Production Capacity of L-Arginine and L-Citrulline in Indonesia
- Evonik Terminates Production of ThreAMINO at Kaba Plant in Hungary
- Amino GmbH Establishes Amino Acids Premix Company AMixCo Premix GmbH
- Adisseo Acquires Feed Additives Producer Nutriad
- ADM Animal Nutrition Introduces PROPLEX T High-Concentrate Protein
- Adisseo Commences Construction of 180K Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in Nanjing, China
- CJ Bio America to Construct New Threonine Production Line at Fort Dodge Plant
- Evonik Partners with Fufeng Group to Produce L-threonine in China
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cds85
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article