Global Amino Acids Products and Applications Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2026 with Profiles of 90+ Major Players & Industry Guide with Contact Details for 219 Companies

Global demand for amino acids is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5%, mainly driven by above average growth in the animal feed sector and sustained growth in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Animal feed constitutes the largest, and the fastest growing application for amino acids globally. The global volume consumption of amino acids in animal feed and nutraceutical applications is projected to grow with corresponding CAGRs of 6.1% and 5.5% respectively.

Cornering an estimated share of 53.7% in 2020, the global value market for Amino Acids is the largest for Animal Feed applications, which is projected to reach US$15.8 billion by 2026 to reflect the fastest CAGR of 6% between the two years. Overall Amino Acids market growth was impacted by African Swine Fever (ASF) and COVID-19 with the slowest growth rates in terms of both volume and value in 2020.

METabolic EXplorer to Acquire Ajinomoto Europe's Amino Acids Subsidiary

ADM to Stop Dry Lysine Production in 2021

Evonik Concentrates Methionine Production at Three Locations and Ends Production at Wesseling, Germany

Evonik Introduces its Own Guanidinoacetic Acid Product GuanAMINO

Amino GmbH Registers US FDA Drug Master File for its Threonine

ADM Animal Nutrition Launches NutriPassT L Encapsulated Lysine

Amino GmbH Doubling its Production Capacity of Pharmaceutical Grade Amino Acids

CJ BIO Successfully Develops the World's First Fermentation Technology for Production of L-Methionine

Russia based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant

based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant Evonik Resumes Production of Methionine in Antwerp, Belgium

CPS Performance Materials Acquires GEO Specialty Chemicals

Ajinomoto to Build New Seasonings Plant in Malaysia

Ajinomoto Plans to Increase Amisoft Amino Acid-Based Surfactants Capacity at its Brazil Plant

Evonik Starts Second Plant for MetAMINO Methionine Production in Singapore

Adisseo Ends Its Ruminant Feed Additives Distribution Agreement with Kemin

Evonik Inks Deal with Halchemix Canada for the Distribution of Mepron Methionine in Canada

WACKER Starts Marketing Cystine and Cysteine Products Under New Brand Name FERMOPURE

ADM Strengthens its Animal Nutrition Business with the Acquisition of Neovia

CJ Cheiljedang to Expand Lysine Production in Brazil

Sumitomo Chemical Commences Production at its New Methionine Plant in Ehime

WACKER Commences Production of Cystine in Spain

Zhejiang NHU to Build 250K Tons Methionine Plant in China

Tons Methionine Plant in CJ Cheiljedang to Increase Production Capacity of L-Arginine and L-Citrulline in Indonesia

Evonik Terminates Production of ThreAMINO at Kaba Plant in Hungary

Amino GmbH Establishes Amino Acids Premix Company AMixCo Premix GmbH

Adisseo Acquires Feed Additives Producer Nutriad

ADM Animal Nutrition Introduces PROPLEX T High-Concentrate Protein

Adisseo Commences Construction of 180K Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in Nanjing , China

Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in , CJ Bio America to Construct New Threonine Production Line at Fort Dodge Plant

Evonik Partners with Fufeng Group to Produce L-threonine in China

