Global Ammonium Phosphate Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Coromandel, Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Co, OCP, PhosAgro & The Mosiac Company

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ammonium Phosphate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammonium phosphate market, in terms of volume to grow close to 78,000 KT by 2022.

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in the biofuels sector driving the demand for fertilizers. The thriving biofuels sector is fueling the consumption of inorganic fertilizers, including phosphate fertilizers such as ammonium phosphate, DAP, and MAP.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing agriculture industry in emerging economies. Ammonium phosphate is used for producing most concentrated fertilizers, including DAP and MAP, which are used as highly productive fertilizers because of their alkaline nature, pH regulation capacity, and ability to create acidic soil for crop production.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in fertilizer prices. Fluctuations in raw materials prices and supply-demand imbalance are likely to have a significant impact on the global ammonium phosphate market. High supply of fertilizers to many countries, including China, India, and Brazil, has led to a strong decline in phosphate fertilizer prices.





Key vendors

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Coromandel

Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP

PhosAgro

The Mosiac Company

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix









For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sqqtt/global_ammonium?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

