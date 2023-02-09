Global Amusement and Theme Parks Strategic Market Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Present New Opportunities

Feb 09, 2023, 06:50 ET
The "Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Amusement and Theme Parks estimated at US$54.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mechanical Rides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water Rides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Amusement and Theme Parks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 221 Featured) -
- Ardent Leisure Group Limited
- Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
- Changlong Group Co., Ltd.
- Comcast Corporation
- Fanta Wild Holdings, Inc.
- Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group
- Merlin Entertainments Group
- Seaworld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
- The Walt Disney Company
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Amusement and Theme Parks: An Introduction
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Tickets Emerge as the Largest Revenue Source
- Mechanical Rides: The Leading Segment
- Emerging Economies Poised to Witness High Growth
- Competition
- Top Amusement Parks Worldwide: A Review
- Amusement and Theme Parks Worldwide: % Change in Attendance by Facility for 2018-2019
- Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Amusement and Theme Parks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Mechanical Rides (Rides Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Water Rides (Rides Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Ticket (Revenue Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Food & Beverage (Revenue Source) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Merchandise (Revenue Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Hotels / Resorts (Revenue Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Trends in the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market
- Changing Business Models
- Adoption of Dynamic Pricing
- Use of Artificial Intelligence & Touchless Technology
- Changing Way Customers & Staff Interact
- Rising Use of VR & AR for Enhancing Guest Experience
- Changing Food Experiences
- Growing Development of IoT Infrastructure
- Rise in Use of Virtual Assistants
- Blockchain Comes to the Fore
- Players Focus on Environmental Impact
- Technology Adoption Witnesses Rapid Growth in Theme Parks
- Urbanization & Tourism Trends Impact Dynamics of Theme Park Market
- Sustainability: An Important Aspect for Amusement Parks of the Future
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Present New Opportunities for Theme Parks Market
- Virtual Reality-based Theme Parks Grow in Popularity
- Technology Trends in Amusement & Theme Park
- 5G: Potential to Transform Theme Park Experiences
- Consumer Incomes and Desire for Recreational & Adventurous Activities Spur Market Prospects
- Innovative, Adventurous Rides Present Growth Opportunities
- Ensuring Profitability of Thrill Rides: A Major Machine Design Challenge
- Threat of Accidents at Amusement & Theme Parks: A Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
