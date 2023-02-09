Global Amusement and Theme Parks Strategic Market Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Present New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Amusement and Theme Parks estimated at US$54.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mechanical Rides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water Rides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Amusement and Theme Parks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Amusement and Theme Parks: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Tickets Emerge as the Largest Revenue Source

Mechanical Rides: The Leading Segment

Emerging Economies Poised to Witness High Growth

Competition

Top Amusement Parks Worldwide: A Review

Amusement and Theme Parks Worldwide: % Change in Attendance by Facility for 2018-2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends in the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market

Changing Business Models

Adoption of Dynamic Pricing

Use of Artificial Intelligence & Touchless Technology

Changing Way Customers & Staff Interact

Rising Use of VR & AR for Enhancing Guest Experience

Changing Food Experiences

Growing Development of IoT Infrastructure

Rise in Use of Virtual Assistants

Blockchain Comes to the Fore

Players Focus on Environmental Impact

Technology Adoption Witnesses Rapid Growth in Theme Parks

Urbanization & Tourism Trends Impact Dynamics of Theme Park Market

Sustainability: An Important Aspect for Amusement Parks of the Future

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Present New Opportunities for Theme Parks Market

Virtual Reality-based Theme Parks Grow in Popularity

Technology Trends in Amusement & Theme Park

5G: Potential to Transform Theme Park Experiences

Consumer Incomes and Desire for Recreational & Adventurous Activities Spur Market Prospects

Innovative, Adventurous Rides Present Growth Opportunities

Ensuring Profitability of Thrill Rides: A Major Machine Design Challenge

Threat of Accidents at Amusement & Theme Parks: A Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

