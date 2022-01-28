Global Amyloidosis Market Spotlight Report 2021: GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer have the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials with 5 Each

Jan 28, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Amyloidosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Amyloidosis market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, and a 10-year disease incidence forecast, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 90,500 incident cases of amyloidosis worldwide, with the highest proportion being the primary (amyloid light-chain; AL) amyloidosis type.
- Among multiple myeloma cases, the publisher estimates there were approximately 19,300 incident cases of AL amyloidosis worldwide in 2017.
- Approved drugs in the amyloidosis space target cluster of differentiation 38 and transthyretin. These drugs are administered via intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral routes.
- There are equal numbers of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for amyloidosis in Phase I and Phase III. Therapies in development for amyloidosis focus on targets such as transthyretin, amyloid - light chain, cluster of differentiation 38, angiogenesis, DNA, alpha-synuclein, amyloid beta/amyloid plaques, tau proteins, and catechol-O-methyltransferase. These therapies are administered via the intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous routes.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the amyloidosis space comprise topline Phase III trial results for AG10, Onpattro, CAEL-101, and AKCEA-TTR-LRx, and an expected supplemental CHMP opinion for Darzalex Faspro.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I metabolic-other asset is 7.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 70.6%. Drugs, on average, take 9.0 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.1 years in the overall metabolic space.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for amyloidosis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 75% of trials in Phase I-II, and 25% in Phase III-IV.
- The US leads in terms of the number of amyloidosis clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer have the highest number of completed clinical trials for amyloidosis, with five trials each.
- GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for amyloidosis.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Subtypes
TREATMENT
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted therapy
- Surgery
- Bone marrow/stem cell transplantation
- Palliative or supportive care
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Amyloidosis incidence methodology
- Amyloidosis in multiple myeloma incidence methodology
- TTR amyloidosis
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Vutrisiran for hATTR Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy (April 19, 2021)
- Vutrisiran for hATTR Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy (January 7, 2021)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Alnylam's Vutrisiran NDA Incorporates Earlier Onpattro Trial In hATTR Amyloidosis Patients
- US FDA Oncology Applications: Real-Time Review And Breakthrough Pathway Show Durable Appeal
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7ubbi
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article