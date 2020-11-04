Global Analysis of Building Automation Systems Open Communication Protocols: Role of Emerging Technologies in the BAS Space

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in Communication Protocols Transforming Building Automation Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Open communication standards play a significant role in building automation systems (BASs) as it can provide better interoperability and connectivity among devices that are connected, compared to proprietary protocols. These open standards have also made the integration of third-party devices to the BAS network smoother. With an increase in the number of IoT devices, non-traditional building automation communication protocols, such as MQTT, AMQP, LoRaWan, and so on have started emerging in the building automation space. Leading players in the industry are now working toward developing IP-based communication standards that can work alongside the existing communication standards.

Emerging wireless technologies, such as 5G and Wi-Fi-6 are likely to have a greater impact on the connectivity of building technologies and likely to accelerate the growth of IoT devices and applications in the building automation space. Additionally, the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) will see a significant impact in the building automation space as it can bring intelligence to the unstructured data derived from connected devices. In other words, IoT can bolster the growth of AI in building automation space and with that, the industry is anticipated to witness improved operations, efficiency, and lower costs across building platforms in a wide range of application areas starting from facility management, security, and safety management.



In brief, this presentation will touch upon the following points:

An overview of building automation open communication protocols

Key drivers and challenges in open communication standards

Role of emerging technologies in the BAS space

The emergence of artificial intelligence - Impact assessment

Recent key innovations and trends around building automation

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative 8

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Building Automation Systems

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Methodology Explained

2.4 Key Findings

3. Overview of Building Automation Open Communication Protocols

3.1 Open Communication Protocols Improve the Interoperability Between Devices Connected in Bass

3.2 Scalability, Interoperability, Flexibility, and Better Integration Options are Few Advantages of Open Communication Protocols

3.3 Each Protocols Has Its Own Advantages and Communication Requirements and Can be Seen in Different Levels of Bas Hierarchies

3.4 Communication Protocols Can be Chosen Based on the Regional or Government Regulation Standards and It is Different for Each

4. Key Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Increasing Demand for Standardized Communication is the Key Driver for Open Communication Standards However Security is a Concern

5. Role of Emerging Technologies in the Bas Space

5.1 Digitalization Paves Way to New Communication Protocols and Emerging Technologies in Building Automation Systems

5.2 5G and Wi-Fi-6 are Likely to Have Greater Impact on Connectivity of Building Technologies and Likely to Accelerate the Growth of Iot

5.3 Convergence of Emerging Technologies Will Continue to Disrupt the Dynamics of Bass, Changing to Smarter and Optimized Infrastructure

6. Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in Bas - Impact Assessment

6.1 AI Can Compose Actionable Insights and Can Provide Smarter Automation from Unstructured Data Generated by IoT Devices

6.2 AI Improves Operational Efficiency, Lower Cost in Bas; Predictive Maintenance and Energy Optimization are Few Key Applications

6.3 Currently Available Solutions Show That Ai Can be Integrated to the Existing Bass Without Any Infrastructure Changes

7. Recent Key Innovations and Trends Around Building Automation

7.1 Industry Leaders are Forging Partnerships to Boost Ai Adoption, Most of These Efforts are on Facility and Energy Management Applications

7.2 Increasing Focus on IP-Based Communication Standards to Enhance Device Compatibility Across Building Automation Systems

8. Companies to Action

8.1 Bidgely

8.2 Zan Compute

8.3 Cityzenith

8.4 Sigfox

8.5 Tempered Networks

9. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Movement Toward IP-Based and Low Power Communication Standards to Improve Interoperability Needs

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Convergence of Emerging Technologies to the Portfolio Through Strategic Partnerships for Increasing Competency

10. Key Contacts

11. Next Steps

