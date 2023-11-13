Global Analytical Instrumentation Services Market Growth Opportunities: Regional Focus and End-to-end Asset Management Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analytical Instrumentation Services Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the analytical instrumentation services market from 2019 to 2029, with 2022 as the base year. The market was estimated at $3,619.1 million in 2022, exhibiting a growth rate of 3.5% from 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2029.

Key market drivers include:

  • The need for multi-vendor services (MVS) is gaining importance as vendors want to extend their service portfolio and increase their geographic presence. Providing services for competitor products gives them a competitive edge and allows them to serve more clients.
  • Offering a holistic approach through products, software, and services will benefit vendors and drive their growth. Catering to all service types will allow vendors to serve across different application areas and end-user industries.
  • Third-party service providers are gaining traction by offering focused services, driving regional demand. Partnerships between global vendors and third-party service providers will enhance client offerings.
  • A combination of end-to-end asset management services and stand-alone software-as-a-service is the future for vendor success. This business model offers the best value proposition for the complete life cycle management of laboratory assets.

Sustainability in the network analyzers and spectrum analyzers market:

  • Pay-as-you-go is the new trend that will enable more clients to opt for better services.
  • The need to satisfy customers' requirements will drive partnership formation between vendors and third-party service providers.
  • A focus on service quality and meeting customer goals across the value chain is key for vendor success.

This study discusses the following growth opportunities:

  • Providing a holistic approach
  • Having a regional focus
  • End-to-end asset management services

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Types of Service
    • Revenue Share by Application
    • Revenue Share by Duration of Contracts
    • Revenue Share by After-sales Service
    • Revenue Share by Advanced Service
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - After-Sales Services

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Multi-vendor Services (MVS)

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Advanced Services

6 Sustainability in the Analytical Instrumentation Services Market

  • The Importance of Sustainability in Analytical Instrumentation Services
  • United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
  • Important SDGs

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Providing a Holistic Approach
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Having a Regional Focus
  • Growth Opportunity 3: End-to-end Asset Management Services

