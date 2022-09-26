Global Anastomosis Devices Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fueling Sector

Sep 26, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Anastomosis Devices Market by Product (Surgical Staplers, Sutures, Sealants & Adhesives), Application (CVDs, GI Surgeries), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anastomosis devices market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027 from USD 3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mostly driven by the growing incidence of target diseases and the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements in anastomosis devices.
Surgical Staplers segment accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis devices market, by product
The anastomosis devices market is segmented into surgical staplers, surgical sutures, and surgical sealants & adhesives. In 2021, surgical staplers segment accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis device market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with surgical staplers like ease of use, minimal risk of complications, reduced blood loss/leakage, and shorter operating time.
Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end-users
The anastomosis devices market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end-users. In 2021, hospitals are estimated to be the largest end-users of the anastomosis device market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing prevalence of targeted chronic diseases and availability of technologically advanced devices and facilities.
Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region anastomosis devices market
The global anastomosis devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing population, and favourable reimbursement scenario are driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide
- Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Technological Advancements in Anastomosis Devices
Restraints
- Rising Healthcare Costs and Lack of Reimbursements
- High Cost of Devices and Extensive Clinical Data Requirements for Launching New Products
Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies
- Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Challenges
- Product Recalls
- High Degree of Market Consolidation
- Requirement of Skilled Personnel for Optimal Utilization of Products
List of Companies Profiled in the Report
- Johnson & Johnson (US)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- Artivion, Inc. (US)
- Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)
- Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
- CONMED Corporation (US)
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)
- Baxter International, Inc. (US)
- Teleflex (US)
- Meril Life Sciences (India)
- Surgical Specialties Corporation (US)
- Peters Surgical (France)
- DemeTECH Corporation (US)
- Purple Surgical (UK)
- InternacionalFarmaceutica S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- BioSintex (Romania)
- Lotus Surgicals (India)
- Mellon Medical (Netherlands)
- Frankenman International (China)
- EndoEvolution (US)
- Welfare Medical (UK)
- Unisur Lifecare (India)
