Global and China Advanced Packaging Industry Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 15 Key Foreign and Chinese Vendors Such as ASMP, Kulicke & Soffa, & Advantest

The global semiconductor packaging and testing market are enlarging with the prevalence of consumer electronics, automotive semiconductors and the Internet of Things (IoT), with its size edging up 2.5% year on year to $54.3 billion in 2018.

To better meet the domestic and foreign demand for advanced packaging technology, Chinese packaging and testing companies have quickened their pace of deployments in 3D, SIP and WLCSP where they put more in research and development, which thus sends the market size of mid- and high-end packaging to $5.88 billion, or 30% of the total.

Foreign companies led by ASMPacific Technology (ASMP), US-based Alltech, Germany's TPT and Austrian vendor FK, are the main suppliers of wire bonder, a key device for semiconductor packaging, among which ASMP boasts the biggest share or 25% of the global market in the back-end-of-line (BEOL) process. America's Teradyne and Japan-based Advantest are the two major vendors of sorter and tester, two kinds of semiconductor testing equipment, commanding 48% and 39% of the global market, separately.

The packaging and testing market in Mainland China has been ballooning to the second-largest around the globe, as local players independently develop advanced packaging technology and acquire foreign firms, for example, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (JCET) acquired STATS ChipPAC based in Singapore, making itself the world's third-ranking packaging and testing plant only second to ASE Group and Amkor; Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd. acquired Flip Chip International, LLC (FCI), an American company; Tongfu Microelectronics Co., Ltd. has also been on the global top ten packaging and testing plants list after acquiring AMD's packaging and testing subsidiary. All of which is proof that global packaging and testing operations are gathering around Mainland China.

Global semiconductor industry (development course, market size, competitive pattern, packaging industry at a glance, etc.)

IC packaging upstream and downstream industries: (wafer, memory, collector, PC, etc.) (market size, output & sales, competitive pattern, etc.)

Packaging technology trends (SIP, 2.5D, 3D, WLCSP, etc.)

Advanced packaging industry (market size, competitive pattern, development trend, etc.)

15 key foreign and Chinese vendors (ASMP, Kulicke & Soffa, Advantest, etc.) (profile, operation, R&D, manufacturing base distribution, technical characteristics, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Semiconductor Industry

1.1 Overview

1.2 Supply Chain

1.3 Semiconductor Packaging Introduction



2. Upstream & Downstream of IC Packaging Industry

2.1 Semiconductor Industry by Location

2.2 Wafer Foundry Industry

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Competitive Pattern

2.2.3 China's Wafer Market

2.3 DRAM Industry

2.3.1 Status Quo

2.3.2 Market Share of DRAM Vendors

2.3.3 Market Share of Mobile DRAM Vendors

2.4 NAND Flash

2.5 Mobile Phone Market

2.6 PC Market

2.7 Tablet PC Market



3. Packaging & Testing Technology Trend

3.1 WIDE IO/HMC MEMORY

3.2 Embedded Component Substrate

3.3 Embedded Trace Substrate

3.4 IC Packaging for Handset

3.4.1 Status Quo

3.4.2 PoP Packaging

3.4.3 FOWLP

3.5 SIP Packaging

3.5.1 Murata

3.5.2 USI (Taiwan)

3.6 2.5D Packaging (SI/GLASS/ORGANIC INTERPOSER)

3.6.1 Introduction

3.6.2 Application

3.6.3 2.5D Interposer Market Size

3.6.4 Suppliers

3.7 TSV (3D) Packaging

3.7.1 Equipment



4. Packaging & Testing Industry

4.1 Market Size

4.2 Middle-end Packaging &Testing Industry

4.3 Market Size of Packaging Equipment

4.4 Competitive Pattern

4.4.1 Market Share of Packaging Equipment

4.4.2 Ranking of Packaging Equipment Vendors



5. Packaging Equipment Vendors

5.1 ASM Pacific

5.2 Kulicke & Soffa

5.3 BESI

5.4 Advantest

5.5 Hitachi High-Technologies

5.6 Teradyne

5.7 DISCO

5.8 TOWA

5.9 Hanmi

5.10 PFSA

5.11 SUSS MicroTec

5.12 Cohu Semiconductor Equipment Group

5.13 Shinkawa

5.14 Tokyo Seimitsu

5.15 Ultratech

