Global and China Automotive OTA Markets 2021: OTA Supervision Enhances, OEMs are Facing Greater Security and Compliance Challenges

As OTA supervision enhances, OEMs are facing greater security and compliance challenges

Since 2020, OTA standard policies and supervision have made significant progress. In June 2020, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) World Forum for the Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) approved the UN Regulation No. 156 - Software Update and Software Update Management System which came into effect in January 2021. This is the first international regulation on vehicle software updates and software update management. To this end, many suppliers have launched OTA compliance-related services.

Regarding supervision, the State Administration for Market Regulation of China issued Notice on Further Strengthening the Supervision over Automotive OTA Technology Recalls on November 23, 2020. In June 2021, it published Supplementary Notice Regarding Automotive OTA Technology Recall Filing to provide a more detailed description of automotive OTA technology recalls.

After the policy was released, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla in China had issued notices of recalling OTA vehicles as of the end of June 2021, and they all stated in their recall announcements that they will upgrade the software for the recalled vehicles free of charge through OTA if conditions permit.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Automotive OTA Industry

1.1 Concept of OTA and Technologies

1.2 OTA Operation

1.3 OTA's Role and Challenges

1.4 OTA Industrial Models

1.5 OTA and Other New Automotive Technologies



2. Status Quo and Development Trends of Automotive OTA

2.1 OTA Standards and Policies

2.2 OTA Update History of OEMs

2.3 OTA Market Scale

2.4 OTA Development Trends



3. Automotive OTA Technology Supply and Solutions

3.1 Harman

3.2 Excelfore

3.3 Airbiquity

3.4 Windriver

3.5 ABUP

3.6 Redstone

3.7 CAROTA



4. OTA Business of Tier1 Suppliers

4.1 PATEO

4.2 Neusoft

4.3 Desay SV

4.4 Banma Information Technology

4.5 Joyson Electronics

4.6 ThunderSoft

4.7 Bosch

4.8 Continental

4.9 Aptiv

4.10 ZF

4.11 Denso

4.12 Faurecia



5. OTA Features and Layout of Major Foreign Automakers

5.1 Tesla

5.2 GM

5.3 Ford

5.4 Toyota

5.5 Honda

5.6 Hyundai

5.7 Volkswagen

5.8 BMW

5.9 Daimler

5.10 Volvo

5.11 OTA Layout of Major Foreign Automakers



6. OTA Features and Layout of Major Domestic Automakers

6.1 NIO

6.2 Xpeng

6.3 Lixiang

6.4 WM Motor

6.5 SAIC Passenger Vehicle

6.6 Geely

6.7 GAC Motor

6.8 Changan Automobile

6.9 BYD

6.10 BAIC BJEV

6.11 FAW

6.12 Great Wall Motor

6.13 Dongfeng Motor

6.14 Chery

6.15 OTA Layout of Major Chinese Automakers

