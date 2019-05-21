Global and China Camera Module Market 2019-2025 Featuring 17 Vendors Such as Chicony, O-Film and Sunny Optical

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Camera Module Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Affected by factors like the maturity of mobile phone markets worldwide and the prolonged replacement of mobile phones by users, the mobile phone market has undergone a slowdown in growth rate. From Q4 2017 to Q1 2019, the quarterly global smartphone shipments saw a year-on-year decline for six consecutive quarters. Albeit the stagnant or even lower smartphone shipments, functional modules with continuous innovation opportunities, such as camera modules, will still remain a focus in the future.

It is an inevitable trend that smartphone cameras will be featured with SLR performance, and camera innovation will play a main role in smartphone innovation in the future. In 2019, the triple-camera will find wider application in high-end smartphones and the penetration rate may reach 8.7% worldwide. Quad-camera mobile phones are expected to be mass-produced and shipped in 2021. The penetration rate of multi-camera mobile phones (with triple-camera and above) will stand at 78.1% by 2025.

Led by iPhone, 3D cameras are expected to penetrate rapidly in China-made mobile phones in the future. The global penetration rate will reach 17.5% in 2020 and 91.5% in 2025.



As for competition, the mobile phone camera module industry is characterized by extremely fierce competition and a low concentration ratio, with the CR3 of 25% and the CR5 of about 36%. O-Film and Sunny Optical rank among the top two. With years of experience in camera module production, O-Film has become a leading camera module vendor in China and has ranked first in the world by module shipments for many years.



In recent years, it has enhanced its production and R&D capabilities by acquiring Sony Electronics Huanan, Fujitsu Tianjin and Fujifilm's lens patents. Targeting the medium and high-end mobile phone lens module market, Sunny Optical has always been the market leader in terms of module fabrication technology. Currently, it has developed 3D sensing, periscope-style, and triple-camera modules, and further delved in R&D of automotive cameras to occupy a place in the field of ADAS.



The report highlights the following:

Camera module industry overview, including industry chain and related technology roadmap;

Global camera module market size and competitive landscape;

Global camera module market segments: including mobile phones and automobiles;

Multi-camera and 3D camera module technologies;

Operating performance, main products, supply, production layout, production and marketing, development strategy, etc. of 17 camera module vendors like Chicony, O-Film and Sunny Optical.

