Global and China Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring 7 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Suppliers and 14 Hybrid Vehicle OEMs

Hybrid Research: China Hybrid EV penetration rate will hit 22% within five years

With the development of automobile energy-saving and new energy technologies and the promotion of low-carbon emission reduction policies worldwide, fuel economy and low-carbon emissions have been in the spotlight of automobile development, and hybrid electric vehicles have become R&D focus of current automobile industry.

The commercialization of hybrid vehicles has been developing for more than 20 years, with four major markets in the world: Europe, the United States, Japan, and China, which differ in technology, strategy and marketplace. Different automakers are also diversifying their hybrid system architectures. At present, hybrid technologies vary with technology platforms.

Hybrid vehicles are accelerating the pace of replacing fuel vehicles in China

According to statistics, 6.495 million new energy passenger cars (EVs+PHEVs) were sold globally in 2021, up 107.9% year-on-year with the market share hitting a record as high as 9%; wherein, the sales volume of battery-electric passenger cars (EVs) swelled by 69% year-on-year to 4.6 million units, and the sales volume of plug-in hybrid electric passenger cars (PHEVs) increased by 31% year-on-year to approximately 1.9 million units. In 2021, the global sales volume of energy-efficient HEVs jumped by more than 20% year-on-year to approximately 3.5 million units.



Catalyzed by a series of policies such as emission regulations, Measures for the Parallel Management of Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC) and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Credits of Passenger Car Companies, Energy-saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0, energy-saving and new energy vehicles are burgeoning.

Low fuel consumption and Measures for the Parallel Management of Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC) and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Credits of Passenger Car Companies have prompted automakers to accelerate the transformation toward electrification and speed up the deployment of 48V, HEV, REEV, PHEV and other hybrid roadmaps.



In 2021, the sales volume of hybrid passenger cars in China reached 1.778 million units, including 470,000 PHEVs, 105,000 REEVs, 689,000 HEVs, and 513,000 48V mild hybrids. With the development of hybrid systems of Chinese independent brands, PHEVs will outsell HEVs and 48V mild hybrids by 2022. REEVs have performed well since the launch, and will still grow at a relatively high growth rate from 2022 to 2027.



The penetration rate of hybrid electric passenger cars in China will fetched 8.3% in 2021, and it is expected to hit 22% by 2027 with sales over 5.5 million units.



After several years of development, Chinese independent brand automakers have made significant progress in hybrid vehicle technology, even surpassed Japanese companies such as Toyota and Honda in some aspects of performance.

OEMs have mass-produced a new generation of DHE + DHT + integrated electric drive hybrid architecture

From the perspective of technical route selection:

48V hybrid technology maintains steady growth by continuously improving motor efficiency and electrification level. At this stage, it is mainly driven by foreign OEMs;

HEV technology-based models pay more attention to development of energy saving, cost reduction, system simplification, etc.;

PHEV technology is developing towards low energy consumption and high cost performance, and China has explored an independent development of PHEV technology path;

has explored an independent development of PHEV technology path; REEV technology is complementary to other hybrid technologies due to its simple structure. High battery life and driving experience are welcomed by consumers. Driven by star models such as Li, AITO, and Voyah, it will grow rapidly in the next few years.

From the perspective of hybrid technology platform layout of OEMs, domestic OEMs have independently developed DHE (hybrid special engine) + DHT (hybrid special transmission assembly), and the platform supports multiple hybrid architectures such as HEV, PHEV, and REEV at the same time.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Hybrid Vehicles and Related Policies

1.1. Introduction to Hybrid Vehicles

1.2 Global and Chinese Carbon Emission Policies

1.3 China's Policies for Hybrid Vehicles



2 Status Quo of Hybrid Vehicles

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Market

2.2 Chinese New Energy Vehicle Market

2.3 Micro Hybrid Market (12V Automotive Start/Stop System)

2.4 Mild/Medium Hybrid Market (48V+BSG/ISG System)

2.5 Strong Hybrid Market (HEV)

2.6 Plug-In Hybrid Market (PHEV 150V+)

2.7 Range-extended Hybrid Market (REEV)

2.8 Sales Forecast for Hybrid Vehicles in China



3 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Routes

3.1 Classification of Hybrid Power System Technology (by Power Structure)

3.2 Classification of Hybrid Power System Technology (by Drive Motor Power)

3.3 Classification of Hybrid Power System Technology (by Motor Location)

3.4 Classification of Hybrid Power System Technology (by Hybrid Level / Fuel Economy)

3.5 Key Technologies of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Industry Chain

3.6 Development Trends of Hybrid Technology

3.7 Comparison between Hybrid Vehicle Technology Solutions at Home and Abroad



4 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Suppliers

4.1 Valeo

4.2 Bosch

4.3 Continental / Vitesco Technologies

4.4 BorgWarner/Delphi

4.5 Schaeffler

4.6 GKN

4.7 Hunan Corun New Energy



5 Hybrid Vehicle OEMs

5.1 Toyota

5.2 Honda

5.3 Nissan

5.4 Volkswagen

5.5 GM

5.6 Volvo

5.7 BMW

5.8 BYD

5.9 Geely

5.10 SAIC

5.11 GAC

5.12 Great Wall

5.13 Chery

5.14 BAIC

