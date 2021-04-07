Global and China Laser Processing Equipment Industry Report, 2020-2026 Featuring 6 Global and 25 Chinese lLaser Processing Equipment Companies

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Laser Processing Equipment Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The boom of materials processing in China over the past decade has spurred the country's laser processing equipment market which saw rising sales, up to RMB65.8 billion in 2019, with a 5-year CAGR as high as 20.41%.

It is predicted that China's laser processing equipment market will ring in a tardy development period, being expectedly worth RMB96.4 billion in 2026, showing a CAGR of 5.6% during the period since 2019, due to the periodic downturn in automobile and 3C industries, the devastating COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, policy risks issuing from Sino-US trade tensions, and fiercer homogeneous competition in the industry.

Laser processing which offers centralized and stable laser beams is applicable to high hardness, high melting point materials that are hard to be processed with traditional technologies. By purpose, laser processing falls into four major processes: laser cutting, laser marking, laser engraving and laser welding.



The versatile laser equipment is found in materials processing, communication, research and development, military, medical and more areas. Elaborately, in 2019 industrial laser equipment took a lion's share or 58.7% of the market, generating revenue of RMB38.7 billion; those for information field followed with revenue of RMB14.2 billion and a market share of 21.7%; commercial, medical and scientific research fields occupied 8.3%, 6.3% and 5.1%, with the revenue of RMB5.5 billion, RMB4.1 billion and RMB3.4 billion, separately.



Nowadays, the large number of laser equipment integrators, outnumbering 600 in China leads to a scattered competition pattern and a lowly-concentrated market where there is no oligarch yet.



Highlights of this report:

Global laser industry chain, laser and laser equipment (definition and classification)

Global and China laser processing equipment market (size, structure, regional pattern, key players, import & export)

laser processing equipment market (size, structure, regional pattern, key players, import & export) Laser processing subdivision products including laser cutting, welding, marking and engraving equipment (market size, key producers, etc.) in China

Traditional (semiconductor, PCB, automobile, etc.) and emerging (smart phone, OLED, power battery, 3D printing, etc.) market size, key companies and their demand for laser processing equipment, etc.

6 Global and 25 Chinese laser processing equipment companies (operation, laser processing equipment business, key projects, forecasts, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Laser Processing Equipment

1.1 Industry Chain

1.2 Laser

1.3 Laser Equipment

1.4 Laser Processing

1.4.1 Laser Cutting

1.4.2 Laser Welding

1.4.3 Laser Marking



2. Global Laser Processing Market

2.1 Laser Equipment

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Applied Structure

2.2 Industrial Laser

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 By Power

2.3 Applications

2.3.1 Micro Processing

2.3.2 Marking

2.3.3 Material Processing

2.4 Major Enterprises

2.4.1 Competitive Landscape

2.4.2 M&As



3. Chinese Laser Equipment Market

3.1 Industrial Policy

3.2 Business Model

3.3 Market Size

3.3.1 Laser Processing Industry

3.3.2 Laser

3.3.3 Laser Equipment

3.4 Main Companies

3.5 Regional Distribution

3.6 Import and Export

3.6.1 Export

3.6.2 Import

3.7 Development Trend



4. China Laser Processing Equipment Market Segments

4.1 Laser Cutting Equipment

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Fiber Optic Laser Cutting Machine

4.1.3 Major Enterprises

4.1.4 Development Orientation

4.2 Laser Welding Equipment

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Application of Laser Welding in Automobile

4.2.3 Major Enterprises

4.3 Laser Marking Equipment

4.3.1 Market Size

4.3.2 Major Enterprises

4.3.3 Development Orientation

4.4 Laser Engraving Equipment



5. Downstream Market

5.1 Traditional Sectors

5.1.1 Semiconductor

5.1.2 PCB

5.1.3 Automobile

5.2 Emerging Industries

5.2.1 Smart Phone

5.2.2 OLED

5.2.3 Power Battery

5.2.4 3D Printing



6. Foreign Companies

6.1 TRUMPF

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Laser Business

6.1.4 Development in China

6.2 Coherent

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 M&As

6.2.4 Laser Business

6.2.5 Development in China

6.3 IPG

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Main Products

6.3.4 Major Customers

6.3.5 M&As

6.3.6 Development in China

6.4 Prima Industrie

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Laser Business

6.4.4 Development in China

6.5 Novanta (GSI Group)

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Operation

6.5.3 Laser Business

6.5.4 M&As

6.5.5 Development in China

6.6 Bystronic

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Operation

6.6.3 Development in China



7. Chinese Enterprises

7.1 Han's Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Revenue Structure

7.1.4 Laser Business

7.1.5 Subsidiaries

7.1.6 Key Projects

7.1.7 R&D

7.1.8 Development Strategy

7.2 Wuhan Golden Laser Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Laser Business

7.2.4 Subsidiaries

7.3 Huagong Tech Company Limited

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 Laser Business

7.3.4 Subsidiaries

7.3.5 Competitive Edges

7.4 Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Laser Business

7.4.4 Subsidiaries

7.5 Jiangsu Yawei Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Laser Business

7.6 Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 Laser Business

7.6.4 Subsidiaries

7.7 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 Laser Business

7.7.4 Subsidiaries

7.7.5 Development Strategy

7.8 United Winners Laser Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Operation

7.8.3 Laser Business

7.8.4 R&D

7.8.5 Major Clients

7.8.6 Key Projects

7.8.7 Subsidiaries

7.9 Jiatai Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Operation

7.9.3 Laser Business

7.9.4 Major Customers and Suppliers

7.10 Chutian Laser Group

7.11 Wuhan Unity Laser Co., Ltd.

7.12 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

7.13 Suzhou Delphi Laser Co., Ltd.

7.14 Beijing Daheng Laser Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.15 Wuhan Dahua Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.16 Jiangsu Shuguang Photoelectricity Co., Ltd.

7.17 BOYE Laser Co., Ltd.

7.18 Beijing Kaitian Tech. Co., Ltd.

7.19 Wuhan HE Laser Engineering Co., Ltd.

7.20 Suzhou Lead Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.21 Shenzhen GDlaser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.22 Shenzhen DNE Laser Technology Co., Ltd. (Bystronic DNE)

7.23 Foshan Beyond Laser Co., Ltd. (HSG Laser)

7.24 Dongguan Strong Laser Equipment Co., Ltd. (Strong Laser)

7.25 Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co., Ltd.



8 Key Chinese Laser Companies

8.1 Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Laser Business

8.1.4 Key Projects

8.2 Maxphotonics

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Operation

8.2.3 R&D

8.2.4 Suppliers and Customers

8.2.5 Key Projects

8.3 Shenzhen JPT Opto-electronics

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Operation

8.3.3 Laser Business

8.3.4 Development Planning

8.3.5 Key Projects



