Global and China Laser Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021: Market Size Exceeded USD10 Billion

With the fast evolvement and wide application of laser technology, the global laser processing industry has grown by leaps and bounds. In 2017, the global laser processing market size exceeded USD10 billion, of which the global industrial laser market was worth USD3 billion. Industrial lasers are primarily used in laser material processing, laser micromachining and marking. Laser welding, laser cutting and marking account for over 60% of global laser material processing.

China, the world leader in laser applications, has seen a surge in laser processing demand under the impetus of manufacturing upgrading and the burgeoning emerging industries. In 2017, the scale of laser processing equipment in China surpassed RMB26 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.2%. Wherein, laser cutting equipment and laser welding equipment grew dramatically.

The growth of laser cutting equipment was mainly prompted by OLED panel cutting, 3D glass cutting, sapphire cutting, and mobile phone abnormity cutting; the growth of laser welding equipment was boosted by metal middle frame welding, power battery welding, automotive lightweight and other fields. Relatively speaking, the slowdown in the growth rate of laser marking equipment was largely due to low technical threshold and relatively mature market.

As concerns laser applications, fiber lasers have become the first choice for the laser processing industry. Over the past two years, the applications of fiber lasers in laser cutting systems have registered leapfrog growth globally, particularly in medium-power cutting systems. In welding systems, 60% of laser welding equipment has rendered fiber lasers.

The Chinese fiber laser cutting equipment market in 2017 was primarily characterized by 10KW and even 12KW products launched by manufacturers represented by Han's Laser Technology, HGLASER, Penta Laser and Lead Laser. And 15KW and above products will come into being in 2018. With emergence of ultra-high-power laser cutting equipment, the thickness limit of material cutting will be broke constantly and the price for plate processing will be further lowered, thus attracting more enterprises into the field.

Global laser processing market has become further concentrated after Coherent's acquisition of Rofin in 2016. There are only four companies with revenue of more than USD1 billion, specifically, TRUMPF (Germany), Coherent (United States, after acquisition of Rofin), IPG (fiber laser leader), and Han's Laser Technology.

Han's Laser Technology achieved revenue of RMB11.56 billion (over RMB10 billion for the first time) and net income of RMB1.68 billion in 2017, soaring 66.1% and 122.1% over the previous year, respectively, largely thanks to strong demand for consumer electronics, new energy, high-power and PCB equipment. The company is building global laser smart manufacturing base in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, which will be the world's largest laser production base upon completion.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Laser Processing Equipment Industry

1.1 Industry Chain

1.2 Laser

1.3 Laser Equipment

1.4 Laser Processing



2 Global Laser Equipment Market

2.1 Laser Equipment

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Applied Structure

2.2 Industrial Laser

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 By Power

2.3 Applications

2.3.1 Micro Processing

2.3.2 Marking

2.3.3 Material Processing

2.4 Major Enterprises

2.4.1 Competitive Landscape

2.4.2 M&As



3 Chinese Laser Equipment Market

3.1 Industrial Policy

3.2 Business Model

3.3 Market Size

3.4 Major Enterprises

3.5 Regional Distribution

3.6 Import and Export

3.6.1 Export

3.6.2 Import

3.7 Price Trend



4 China Laser Processing Equipment Market Segments

4.1 Laser Cutting Equipment

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Fiber Optic Laser Cutting Machine

4.1.3 Leading Manufacturers

4.2 Laser Welding Equipment

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Application of Laser Welding in Automobile

4.2.3 Leading Manufacturers

4.3 Laser Marking Equipment

4.3.1 Market Size

4.3.2 Fiber Optic Laser Marking Machine

4.3.3 Leading Manufacturers

4.4 Laser Engraving Equipment



5 Downstream Market

5.1 Traditional Sectors

5.1.1 Semiconductor

5.1.2 PCB

5.1.3 Automobile

5.2 Emerging Industries

5.2.1 Smart Phone

5.2.2 OLED

5.2.3 Power Battery

5.2.4 3D Printing



6 Foreign Companies

6.1 TRUMPF

6.2 Coherent

6.3 IPG

6.4 Prima Industrie

6.5 Novanta (GSI Group)

6.6 Bystronic



7 Chinese Companies

7.1 Han's Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.2 Wuhan Golden Laser Co., Ltd.

7.3 Huagong Tech Company Limited

7.4 Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd.

7.5 Jiangsu Yawei Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

7.6 Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co., Ltd.

7.7 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8 United Winners Laser Co., Ltd.

7.9 Jiatai Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.10 Chutian Laser Group

7.11 Wuhan Unity Laser Co., Ltd.

7.12 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

7.13 Suzhou Delphi Laser Co., Ltd.

7.14 Beijing Daheng Laser Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.15 Wuhan Dahua Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.16 Jiangsu Shuguang Photoelectricity Co., Ltd.

7.17 BOYE Laser Co., Ltd.

7.18 Beijing Kaitian Tech. Co., Ltd.

7.19 Wuhan HE Laser Engineering Co., Ltd.

7.20 Suzhou Lead Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.21 Shenzhen GDlaser Technology Co., Ltd.

7.22 Shenzhen DNE Laser Technology Co., Ltd. (Bystronic DNE)

7.23 Foshan Beyond Laser Co., Ltd. (HSG Laser)

7.24 Dongguan Strong Laser Equipment Co., Ltd. (Strong Laser)

7.25 Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co., Ltd.



8 Summary and Forecast

8.1 Industry

8.2 Enterprise

8.3 Development Tendencies

