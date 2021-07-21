Global and China Lithium Battery Electrolyte Market Report 2021: In 2020, China's Electrolyte Market Shipped 250,000 Tons, a y-o-y Increase of 38% - Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Lithium Battery Electrolyte Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, China's electrolyte market shipped 250,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 38%.

The market growth exceeded expectations, which was mainly driven by the sharp increase in the market demand of new energy vehicles in the second half of the year.



From the perspective of market growth drivers, the main reasons are as follows:

1) In the second half of the year, China's epidemic situation was gradually controlled, and the market recovery rate exceeded expectations, which led to an increase in lithium battery shipments and an increase in electrolyte shipments.

2) In the second half of 2020, the shipments of China's power battery market increased by more than 160% from the previous month, and the production and sales of head battery enterprises further improved, driving the electrolyte market to grow by nearly 120% from the previous month.

3) In 2020, the European new energy vehicle market will grow beyond expectations, and the annual sales volume is expected to exceed 1.2 million vehicles. The increase in production and sales will greatly increase the demand for upstream batteries, which in turn will promote the battery shipments of global mainstream enterprises such as LG, SKI, SDI and CATL. Driven by the growing demand of mainstream battery companies around the world, domestic electrolyte exports increased by over 90% year-on-year in 2020.

4) The growth of the lithium battery market with small power (including sharing motorcycles and changing electricity) was driven by both export and domestic demand, and the shipment volume increased by over 80% year-on-year, driving the growth of electrolyte shipments.

5) The growth of the 3C market is mainly caused by the export and the rebound of the traditional digital market. The market of electric tools (including sweeping robots and other fields) has been transferred to China by foreign industrial chains and affected by the epidemic situation abroad. Terminal enterprises have gradually increased the production of wireless electric tools. In 2020, the shipment of lithium batteries in the 3C market increased by over 50% year-on-year.

6) The shipment of lithium batteries for energy storage increased by more than 50% year-on-year, and the growth was mainly driven by the improvement of foreign domestic storage markets and the shipment of energy storage at the base station side.



From the product price trend, from the quarterly price trend of lithium hexafluorophosphate, the price of lithium hexafluorophosphate has risen sharply since October.

The reasons for the price increase of lithium hexafluorophosphate are as follows:

1) In the second half of the year, the new energy market recovered beyond expectations, and the demand for upstream and downstream raw materials in the industrial chain was obviously driven.

2) The inventory consumption of the lithium hexafluorophosphate market in the early stage was completed, and some enterprises closed their production capacity due to the oversupply of the market in the first half of the year, which led to the shortage of supply in the market since late September. In addition, it was difficult to quickly resume production of the original production capacity in a short period of time, which made the lithium hexafluorophosphate market appear the phenomenon of quantity and price Qi Fei.

3) The global new energy market has a good momentum in 2020, especially in the European market, which leads to a rapid increase in the demand of overseas battery companies for domestic lithium hexafluorophosphate, which further increases the shortage of lithium hexafluorophosphate market.



From the perspective of market competition pattern, in 2020, TOP6 accounted for 77.6%, TOP3 accounted for 61.4%, and the market concentration increased further compared with the previous year.

The reasons for the increase in market concentration are as follows:

1) The head enterprises have global supply capacity, which is less affected by the epidemic situation, and the shipment volume increases driven by demand, which makes the market share of the head enterprises increase.

2) Head electrolyte enterprises have the advantages of customers, production capacity, supply chain and capital, and cooperate closely with upstream and downstream industrial chains.

In 2020, they won more orders from customers; 3) New markets such as free travel, online education and telecommuting, together with the acceleration of 5G commercialization, accelerate the change of smart phones, drive the increase of battery demand in digital and small power markets, and promote the concentration of electrolyte enterprises to a certain extent.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Main characteristics and current situation analysis of China's lithium battery electrolyte industry

1.1 Analysis of Main Characteristics of Chinese Electrolyte Industry in 2019-2020

1.2 Analysis of the Competitive Situation of China's Electrolyte Industry in 2019-2020



2 Analysis of electrolyte market of lithium battery in China

2.1 Analysis of the shipment and scale of electrolyte market in the world and China

2.2 China electrolyte price trend and influencing factors analysis

2.3 The number and distribution of electrolyte enterprises in China

2.4 Shipments and production capacity of Chinese electrolyte enterprises



3 Foreign electrolyte market analysis

3.1 Introduction of Major Electrolyte Manufacturers Abroad

3.2 Analysis of Market Competition Pattern of Foreign Electrolyte Enterprises

3.3 Analysis of Development Trend of Foreign Electrolyte Market



4 Global and Chinese electrolyte raw material market analysis

4.1 Analysis of global lithium hexafluorophosphate market

4.2 Market Analysis of Lithium Hexafluorophosphate in China

4.3 Market Analysis of Lithium Electrolyte Additives in China

4.4 China's lithium electrolyte solvent market analysis



5 Analysis of Key Electrolyte Enterprises in China

5.1 Analysis on the Pattern of Electrolyte Enterprises in China

5.2 Introduction of Major Electrolyte Manufacturers in China

5.3 Analysis of Competitive Factors of Electrolyte Industry in China



6 Analysis of the development trend of China's electrolyte industry

6.1 Technical progress of new electrolyte

6.2 Analysis of Development Trend of New Electrolyte

6.3 Analysis of Development Trend of Electrolyte Market in China



7 Market prospect analysis of 7 lithium battery downstream application

7.1 Analysis and Forecast of China's Lithium Battery Electrolyte Market Shipment

7.2 Electrolyte Demand Analysis of Major Battery Enterprises in China

7.3 3C Digital Market Development Prospect Analysis

7.4 Analysis of Development Prospects of Lithium Bicycle Market

7.5 Analysis of Development Prospects of Energy Storage Market

7.6 Analysis of Development Prospects of New Energy Vehicle Market



Companies Mentioned

Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Capchem Technology Co., Ltd.

Guotai-Huarong New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.

Jinniu Power Sources Material Co., Ltd.

Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.

Smoothway Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Jinhui Chemical Co., Ltd.

