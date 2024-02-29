Global and China New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Research Report 2023: In Addition to Tesla, BYD, NIO and HiPhi All Add PTC Heaters to their Heat Pump Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thermal management system research: the mass production of CO2 heat pumps, integrated controllers and other innovative products accelerates

Thermal management of new energy vehicles coordinates the control of vehicle heat and ambient heat from the perspective of the system and the entire vehicle, keeping each component working in the optimal temperature range to ensure efficient collaboration of the vehicle, thereby improving economy, power, energy conservation and environmental protection.

Thermal management of new energy vehicles covers motors, battery systems and cockpit air conditioning.

The installation rate of heat pump air conditioners for new energy passenger cars exceeds 20%, and heat pump air conditioners are penetrating into mid- to low-end models

Heat pump air conditioning is the most effective solution for heating battery-electric vehicles. Consumers have been anxious about the range of battery-electric vehicles. In the absence of breakthroughs in battery technology, the efficiency coefficient of a heat pump is 2-3 times higher than that of PTC heating, which can effectively extend the cruising range by more than 20%.

At present, heat pump air conditioners are primarily installed on mid-to-high-end new energy passenger cars (especially battery-electric passenger cars), mainly because: new energy passenger cars develop rapidly and the market scale effect is obvious; the content-per-car value of heat pump air conditioning systems is higher than that of PTC systems by RMB2,000-3,000, and mid-to-high-end models pose higher profit margins, which can effectively make up the difference.

From January to September 2023, a total of 5.912 million new energy passenger cars were sold in China, of which approximately 1.495 million units or 25.3% were equipped with heat pump air conditioners as standard.

In 2023, the average selling price of a new car with standard heat pump air conditioning dropped from RMB200,000~250,000 to RMB150,000~200,000. Mid- to low-end domestic electric models which are promoted for sales goals have been equipped with heat pump air conditioning systems, and the penetration rate of heat pumps is expected to continue to increase. By 2027, the penetration rate of heat pump air conditioning for new energy vehicles in China will be close to 60%.

In addition to Tesla, BYD, NIO and HiPhi all add PTC heaters to their heat pump systems.

In addition to the solution of heat pump air conditioning plus PTC heating, the industry leverages high-voltage and high-power water heating electric heaters to cope with the impact of low temperatures on batteries in winter. Traditional new energy vehicle water heaters use PTC ceramic chip heating technology. Due to its material characteristics and complex production process, this technology usually has an upper limit of operating voltage, namely 750V, which cannot meet the 800V fast charging requirements of new energy vehicles. When applied to 800V high voltage conditions, it will incur obvious insulation problems, which will threaten to the safety of vehicles. At present, only a few domestic vendors can supply 800V PTC water heaters, with limited mass production and delivery.

Integrated development of thermal management controllers and automotive electronic and electrical architectures

By monitoring the equipment temperature in real time, thermal management controllers intelligently adjust the rotating speed and power of the heat dissipation equipment to ensure that the equipment is in the optimal temperature range, stable in operation and longer in service life. In addition, thermal management controllers have high precision and can quickly respond to temperature abnormalities in high-performance electronic equipment such as processors and graphics cards, thereby avoiding damage to equipment and data. With the centralization of automotive electronic and electrical architectures, thermal management controllers and domain controllers will be integrated into central integrated systems.

In the Audi e-tron thermal management system, the thermal management controller adopts CAN bus, while the PTC, EXV, ACCM, PT, four-way valve and stop valve use LIN.

Tesla has integrated the thermal management controller into the body controller to control the valve and electronic water pump.

In addition to air conditioning systems, refrigerant, PTC heaters, electronic water pumps and thermal management controllers, hot pipe system technology includes technology integration, battery thermal management, electric compressors, electronic expansion valves, pipe street lamps and other parts. Driven by the development of electrification and integration, these thermal management components will undergo technological iteration and reform.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction and Policy of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

1.1 Introduction of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

1.2 Related Policies

1.3 Development Trend of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System



2 Current Situation and Trends of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Market

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast

2.2 China's New Energy Vehicle Dales/Ownership

2.3 China Automotive Thermal Management System Market Size

2.4 Cost of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Competition Landscape

2.6 New Energy Truck Thermal Management System

2.7 Thermal Management System for Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicles

2.8 Applications of Thermal Management in other Fields



3 Analysis of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Industry Chain

3.1 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Industry Chain Integration

3.2 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - PTC heater

3.3 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Heat Pump Air Conditioner

3.4 New Energy Vehicle Heat Pump Air Conditioning System -Refrigerant

3.5 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Battery Thermal Management System

3.6 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System -Electric Compressor

3.7 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Electronic Expansion Valve

3.8 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System- Electronic Water Pump

3.9 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System- Electronic Fan

3.10 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System- Pipeline

3.11 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System-Thermal Management Controller

3.12 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System-Heat Pump Integrated Valve



4 New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Suppliers

4.1 Denso

4.2 MAHLE

4.3 Valeo

4.4 Hanon

4.5 Sanden Corporation

4.6 Continental

4.7 Aotecar

4.8 Yinlun Machinery

4.9 Sanhua Intelligent Controls

4.10 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning

4.11 HASCO

4.12 Tenglong Auto Parts

4.13 Feilong Auto Components

4.14 Kelai

4.15 Dun'an Artificial Environment

4.16 Midea Welling Car

4.17 Baling Technology

4.18 Huawei

4.19 Zhongding

4.20 Sensata Technology

4.21 UAES

4.22 Langxin Electric

5 OEM Thermal Management System Solution

5.1 Tesla

5.2 BYD

5.3 Volkswagen

5.4 NIO

5.5 Li Auto

5.6 XPeng Motors

5.7 Neta Automobile

5.8 Leapmotor

5.9 GAC Aion

5.10 SAIC Motor Group

5.11 Geely Automobile

5.12 Audi

5.13 BMW

5.14 SAIC-GM

5.15 Hyundai Motor

5.16 Toyota Motor

5.17 Dongfeng Group

5.18 Xiaomi Automobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5bohh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets