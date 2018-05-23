Global and North America Total Retail IT Market Report, 2017-2018

This particular report looks at the overall Hospitality Hardware Market Worldwide

The goal of this report, as well as the entire Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.

Highlights



This is one of several hospitality studies under the Market View series of research that is part of the Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP). This study looks at the Total Retail IT Market. This is inclusive of Hardware, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and Services.



Readers of this research will get a forecast for Total IT Market and rankings and positioning charts for each of the breakout categories. Then we discuss market trends, drivers and market barriers.



The Market View Map then positions vendors against each other in a 3-dimensional quadrant view. The upper right quadrant shows someone who is a leader in market strength and also in growth, innovation, and unified commerce coverage. What is unique about the approach is we also add a further dimension of market share scale so you can not only see who is in what quadrant, but how strong they are as well. This is ideal as executives review their market position and consider competitors and acquisition candidates.



Finally, we provide market profiles on the top 15 IT providers by revenue. Each profile includes total revenues, revenues by hardware, software, SaaS, and services, revenues by region, and revenues by Line of Business Category. In addition, the profiles include merger and acquisition information as well as key clients.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Market Definition and Overview Trends, Drivers, and Barriers Worldwide Forecasts and Market Sizing North American Forecasts and Market Sizing Market View Vendor Positioning Maps Vendor Profiles Methodology Appendix - Categories of Systems Included

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r38k8q/global_and_north?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-north-america-total-retail-it-market-report-2017-2018-300653716.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

