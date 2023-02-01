Global and Regional Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Report 2022-2031: Rising Cost and Competitive Pressure for Battery Equipment Manufactures Presents Challenges

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Equipment by Process, Battery Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach $88,093.50 million by 2031 from $9,439.22 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 27.12% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

China dominated the global battery manufacturing equipment market in 2021 due to the presence of a large electric vehicle industry, leading industry players across the supply chain, and a fast-developing economy.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The battery manufacturing equipment market is in the developing phase. The rising demand for batteries from electric vehicles along with increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues is leading to the development of the battery manufacturing equipment market. Batteries are springing up as a vital component in the evolution toward a more stable future due to their involvement in electrifying mobility and balancing power networks.

Industry Impact

Some of the factors behind the expansion of the global battery manufacturing equipment market are increased usage of batteries in automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and power, etc. With the rising demand for batteries in end-use industries expanding, the battery manufacturing equipment market is also expected to grow simultaneously.

Further, the recent focus green environment is creating demand and research scientists from across the world are striving to create new production methods or battery chemistries that can employ more widely accessible, ecologically acceptable components, but these innovations are not yet extensively used.

Recent Developments in the Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market

In May 2022, by aiding customers in the U.S. with battery manufacture, Xiamen Tmax Equipments maintained a favorable connection with them. It offered them the pouch cell pilot line, which comprises 52 machines ranging from mixing to testing. In accordance with the real requirements of the customer, Xiamen Tmax Equipments supplied complete solutions for the production of coin cells, cylinder cells, pouch cells, prismatic cells, and battery packs on a lab, pilot, and large-scale.

In June 2022, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. signed a contract with Volkswagen to deliver 20GWh lithium battery manufacturing equipment. The company would strengthen its presence in the European market and mark a new era of its global operation.

Market Segmentation



Application

Based on application, the automotive segment dominated the battery manufacturing equipment market in 2021 and was the largest segment due to the rising sales of electric vehicles across the globe. Favorable governmental regulations are the dominant driver fueling growth in the adoption of the automotive Li-ion battery. Officials from a multitude of separate nations are collaborating with automobile manufacturers to seek solutions to the escalating issues of ecological sustainability and the clean energy balance.

Equipment by Process

Based on equipment by process, the electrode manufacturing segment held the majority share in the battery manufacturing equipment market in the year 2021 as it is the most intricate part of the process. It is the initial step in the process, and the complete value chain of the battery is dependent on it. Further, the maximum amount of energy consumption happens at this stage.

Battery Type

Based on battery type, the lithium-ion segment held the majority share in the battery manufacturing equipment market in 2021. Lithium-ion batteries are a preferred source of power for low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles. Due to their quantity of energy, they can retain in a relatively small area, charging capabilities, and propensity to remain functional after hundreds, if not thousands, of charge cycles.

These batteries are an essential component of the present drive to phase out gas-powered automobiles that release carbon dioxide and other carbon pollution. Furthermore, these batteries are excellent choices for power storage for the electric grid due to their similar qualities.

Region

China dominates the battery manufacturing equipment market due to the presence of a large electric vehicle industry, leading industry players across the supply chain, and a fast-developing economy. The region holds the majority of lithium-ion reserves in the world and has the potential to utilize them in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Targray

Xiamen Tmax Equipments

DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD. (DJA)

SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A.

Battery Technology Source Co. Ltd. (BTS)

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

CKD

Manz AG

Wirtz Manufacturing

Buhler

HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd

Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (GMK)

Readco Kurimoto, LLC

Lyric

Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Super Components

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increasing Customer Awareness regarding Electric Vehicles

1.1.1.2 Increase in Initiatives Promoting Equipment-as-a-Service

1.1.1.3 Increasing Awareness among People regarding Environmental Issues

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Key Start-Up Landscape

1.1.4.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.1.4.2 Funding Analysis

1.1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market

1.1.6 Analysis of Major Tactics that can be Used by the Manufacturers for Competing with the Existing Players

1.1.7 Snapshot of the Electric Vehicles Market

1.1.7.4 Global Electric Vehicles Market Projection for the Forecast Period

1.1.8 Snapshot of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.2.1.2 Government Initiatives to Reduce Carbon Footprints and e-Waste

1.2.1.3 Rising Usage of Batteries in Energy Storage and Tracking Systems

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Rising Cost and Competitive Pressure for Battery Equipment Manufactures

1.2.2.2 Logistics and Supply Chain Risks

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.2.5.2 Growing Battery Production in the Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) Regions

2 Application

2.1 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Automotive

2.1.2 Consumer Electronics

2.1.3 Energy and Power

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Application), $Million, 2021-2031

3 Product

3.1 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Product)

3.2 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Equipment by Process)

3.2.1 Electrode Manufacturing

3.2.2 Cell Assembly

3.2.3 Cell Finishing

3.3 Demand Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Equipment by Process), $Million, 2021-2031

3.4 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Battery Type)

3.4.1 Lithium-Ion

3.4.2 Lead Acid

3.4.3 Nickel Cadmium

3.4.4 Nickel Metal Hydride

3.4.5 Others

3.5 Demand Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Battery Type), $Million, 2021-2031

3.6 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.7 Patent Analysis

4 Region

4.1 Market

4.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers

4.1.2 Business Challenges

4.1.3 Business Drivers

4.2 Application

4.2.1 Demand Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Application), $Million, 2021-2031

4.3 Product

4.3.1 Demand Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Equipment by Process), $Million, 2021-2031

4.3.2 Demand Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market (by Battery Type), $Million, 2021-2031

4.4 Country-Level Analysis

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Positioning Matrix

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role in the Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.4 Analyst View

