Global and Regional Biorational Pesticides Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Advancements in Microbial Research and Rising Demand of Organic Food Products Emerging as Major Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biorational Pesticides Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for biorational pesticides is experiencing significant growth as agricultural practices shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Biorational pesticides are a category of pest management products derived from natural materials, such as plants, microorganisms, and biochemicals.

These products are designed to target pests selectively while minimizing harm to beneficial organisms, reducing environmental impact, and meeting the increasing demand for organic and sustainable agriculture. With growing concerns about the environmental and health impacts of conventional chemical pesticides, farmers and agricultural stakeholders are increasingly adopting biorational pesticides as part of integrated pest management strategies.

Key factors driving the growth of global biorational pesticides market include a rising awareness of the ecological and health benefits associated with these products. Biorational pesticides offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical pesticides, contributing to biodiversity conservation and reducing the risk of chemical residues in food.

Additionally, stringent regulations and increasing consumer demand for sustainably produced food are prompting farmers to adopt biorational solutions. As the agriculture industry continues to prioritize environmentally responsible practices, the global biorational pesticides market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What are the main factors driving the demand for global biorational pesticides market?
  • What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global biorational pesticides market?
  • What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in biorational pesticides industry?
  • What is the futuristic outlook for the biorational pesticides industry in terms of growth potential?
  • Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?
  • Which region and country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Key Market Players

  • Andermatt Group AG
  • AgriLife Private Limited
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Biobest Group
  • Bionema
  • Biotalys NV
  • FMC Corporation
  • Gowan Company
  • Isagro SAP
  • Koppert
  • Marrone Bio Innovations
  • Monsanto Bioag
  • Russell IPM
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Rising Demand of Organic Food Products
1.1.2 Advancements in Microbial Research by Key Players Across Regions
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use case
1.5.2 End User and buying criteria
1.6 Impact analysis for Key Global Events-covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
1.7 Comparative Analysis Between Conventional and Biorational Pesticides
1.8 Recent Developments Made in Biorational Pesticides
1.9 Market Dynamics Overview
1.9.1 Market Drivers
1.9.2 Market Restraints
1.9.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Source
2.3.1 Botanical
2.3.2 Microbials
2.3.3 Non-Organic
2.3.4 Others

3 Product
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Type
3.3.1 Biorational Insecticides
3.3.2 Biorational Fungicides
3.3.3 Biorational Nematicides
3.3.4 Biorational Herbicides
3.3.5 Others
3.4 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Crop Type
3.4.1 Fruits and Vegetables
3.4.2 Cereals and Grains
3.4.3 Oil Seeds and Pulses
3.4.4 Others
3.5 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Application Method
3.5.1 Foliar Spray
3.5.2 Soil Treatment
3.5.3 Seed Treatment
3.5.4 Others
3.6 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Formulation
3.6.1 Liquid
3.6.2 Dry

4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
Table: Global Biorational Pesticides Market, By Region, (Tons), 2022-2033
Table: Global Biorational Pesticides Market, By Region, ($ Million), 2022-2033
4.2 Drivers and Restraints
4.3 North America
4.3.1 Key Market Participants in North America
4.3.2 Business Drivers
4.3.3 Business Challenges
4.3.4 Application
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Source (Tons), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Source ($ Million), 2022-2033
4.3.5 Product
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Type (Tons), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Type ($ Million), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Crop Type (Tons), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Crop Type ($ Million), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Application Method (Tons), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Application Method ($ Million), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Formulation (Tons), 2022-2033
Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Formulation ($ Million), 2022-2033
4.3.6 North America Biorational Pesticides Market (by Country)
4.4 Europe
4.5 Asia-Pacific
4.6.6 Rest-of-the-World Biorational Pesticides Market (By Region)

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Landscape
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio
5.2.3 Top Competitors
5.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users
5.2.5 Key Personnel
5.2.6 Analyst View
5.2.7 Market Share

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avakyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Middle East and Africa Masterbatch Industry Report 2023-2033: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2023-2033 - Infrastructure Investments Fuel Demand Surge, Sustainable Packaging Trends Boost Adoption

Middle East and Africa Masterbatch Industry Report 2023-2033: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2023-2033 - Infrastructure Investments Fuel Demand Surge, Sustainable Packaging Trends Boost Adoption

The "Middle East and Africa Masterbatch Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Asia-Pacific Ammonia Crackers Industry Report 2023: Market (Excluding China) is Projected to Reach $458.52 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.5%

Asia-Pacific Ammonia Crackers Industry Report 2023: Market (Excluding China) is Projected to Reach $458.52 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.5%

The "Asia-Pacific Ammonia Crackers Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.