Global and Regional Biorational Pesticides Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Advancements in Microbial Research and Rising Demand of Organic Food Products Emerging as Major Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biorational Pesticides Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for biorational pesticides is experiencing significant growth as agricultural practices shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Biorational pesticides are a category of pest management products derived from natural materials, such as plants, microorganisms, and biochemicals.

These products are designed to target pests selectively while minimizing harm to beneficial organisms, reducing environmental impact, and meeting the increasing demand for organic and sustainable agriculture. With growing concerns about the environmental and health impacts of conventional chemical pesticides, farmers and agricultural stakeholders are increasingly adopting biorational pesticides as part of integrated pest management strategies.



Key factors driving the growth of global biorational pesticides market include a rising awareness of the ecological and health benefits associated with these products. Biorational pesticides offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical pesticides, contributing to biodiversity conservation and reducing the risk of chemical residues in food.

Additionally, stringent regulations and increasing consumer demand for sustainably produced food are prompting farmers to adopt biorational solutions. As the agriculture industry continues to prioritize environmentally responsible practices, the global biorational pesticides market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the main factors driving the demand for global biorational pesticides market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global biorational pesticides market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in biorational pesticides industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the biorational pesticides industry in terms of growth potential?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Which region and country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Key Market Players

Andermatt Group AG

AgriLife Private Limited

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Biobest Group

Bionema

Biotalys NV

FMC Corporation

Gowan Company

Isagro SAP

Koppert

Marrone Bio Innovations

Monsanto Bioag

Russell IPM

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rising Demand of Organic Food Products

1.1.2 Advancements in Microbial Research by Key Players Across Regions

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for Key Global Events-covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Comparative Analysis Between Conventional and Biorational Pesticides

1.8 Recent Developments Made in Biorational Pesticides

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.2 Market Restraints

1.9.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Source

2.3.1 Botanical

2.3.2 Microbials

2.3.3 Non-Organic

2.3.4 Others



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Type

3.3.1 Biorational Insecticides

3.3.2 Biorational Fungicides

3.3.3 Biorational Nematicides

3.3.4 Biorational Herbicides

3.3.5 Others

3.4 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Crop Type

3.4.1 Fruits and Vegetables

3.4.2 Cereals and Grains

3.4.3 Oil Seeds and Pulses

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Application Method

3.5.1 Foliar Spray

3.5.2 Soil Treatment

3.5.3 Seed Treatment

3.5.4 Others

3.6 Global Biorational Pesticides Market - by Formulation

3.6.1 Liquid

3.6.2 Dry



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

Table: Global Biorational Pesticides Market, By Region, (Tons), 2022-2033

Table: Global Biorational Pesticides Market, By Region, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Application

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Source (Tons), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Source ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.5 Product

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Type (Tons), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Type ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Crop Type (Tons), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Crop Type ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Application Method (Tons), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Application Method ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Formulation (Tons), 2022-2033

Table: North America Biorational Pesticides Market, By Formulation ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.6 North America Biorational Pesticides Market (by Country)

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6.6 Rest-of-the-World Biorational Pesticides Market (By Region)



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share



6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avakyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets