Global and Regional Food Traceability (Barcode, RFID, Infrared) Market Study 2021: Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2025 - Dairy, Meat, Poultry and Seafood & Food Retailer, Food Manufacturer, Warehouses

There has been an increase in the focus among companies in the food industry over the implementation of food traceability systems in their working.

Due to the increasing food contamination cases, mass product recalls, and food adulteration incidents, the need of a traceability system for the safety and reliability of food is a must. With a hands-on traceability system where the consumer can check the farm-to-fork history of their product, the consumer's trust can be achieved.

Also, governments have made active contributions for the betterment of the food industry with laws and regulations that promote food traceability and make it mandatory in some areas. The food safety and traceability system is a solution to a number of problems in the food industry and is a must to achieve complete food safety.

Major driving factors for the global food traceability system industry over the years have been the increasing concern among consumers regarding the safety of their food. Several food adulteration incidents and recalls have added to the diminishing trust among consumers regarding their food's safety. Key companies in the industry are actively incorporating tracking and tracing systems in their working, and companies like IBM Corporation have developed a food traceability software named IBM Food Trust, which is a big solution to major food industry companies.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global food traceability market consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the industry to gain market presence. Some of the strategies adopted by food traceability software and hardware manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Among all the strategies adopted, business expansions have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the food traceability product manufacturers. The competitive landscape provides an organization with the edge to understand its key business strategy in the industry, its current competitors, and potential future competitors that might have made their way into the market.

The global food traceability market is poised to grow over time, compelling companies to come up with collaborative strategies to sustain in the intensely competitive market. Companies with an identical product portfolio with a need for additional resources often partner and come together for joint venture programs, which help the companies gain access to one another's resources and facilitates them to achieve their objectives faster. This strategy has been a widely adopted strategy by the players in this market.

Key players in the global food traceability market are coming up with different product launch activities to generate public awareness about their new and upcoming hardware and software traceability products. The product development and innovation have helped these companies to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This strategy has also been a widely adopted strategy by the players in this market.

