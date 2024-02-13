Global and Regional High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2024-2030: Focus on Diagnostics, Forensics, Clinical Research, Instruments, and Consumables

The "High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatographic method of splitting the constituents in a mixture to purify, identify, and quantify components is known as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

HPLC has been utilized in several applications, including pharmaceutical and biological product development and manufacture, separating components of a complex biological sample in analytical chemistry, and detecting vitamin D levels in blood serum in clinical diagnostics.

Rising R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and technological developments in HPLC, fuel market expansion. The high cost of HPLC instruments, on the other hand, limits the market's expansion.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global high performance chromatography market?
  • How the global high performance chromatography market evolve and what did is its scope in the future?
  • What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global high performance chromatography market?
  • How will each segment of the global high performance chromatography market grow during the forecast period?
  • What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2024 and 2030?
  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Waters Corporation
  • Perkinelmer, Inc.
  • Merk Millipore
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Hamilton Company
  • Restek Corporation
  • Showa Denko K.K.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Scope and Definition
  • Market/Product Definition
  • Key Questions Answered
  • Analysis and Forecast Note

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Market Dynamics Overview
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.2 Market Restraints
1.5.3 Market Opportunities

2 High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market by Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global High Performance Chromatography Market, by Application
2.3.1 Clinical Research Application
2.3.2 Diagnostics Application
2.3.3 Forensic Application
2.3.4 Other Applications

3 High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market by Product Type
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, by Product Type
3.3.1 Instruments
3.3.1.1 HPLC Systems
3.3.1.2 Pumps
3.3.1.3 Detectors
3.3.1.4 Fraction Collectors
3.3.2 Consumables
3.3.2.1 Columns
3.3.2.2 Filters
3.3.2.3 Vials
3.3.2.4 Tubes
3.3.3 Accessories

4 High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market by Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 Drivers and Restraints
4.3 North America
4.3.1 Markets
4.3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America
4.3.1.2 Business Drivers
4.3.1.3 Business Challenges
4.3.2 Application
4.3.3 Product
4.3.4 North America by Country
4.3.4.1 U.S.
4.3.4.2 Canada
4.4 Europe
4.5 Asia-Pacific
4.6 Latin America
4.7 Middle East and Africa

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Landscape
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio
5.2.3 Top Competitors
5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users
5.2.5 Key Personnel
5.2.6 Market Share
5.2.7 Analyst View

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

