Global and Regional MRD Testing Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by $5 Billion During 2023-2033, Driven by Rising Number of Clinical Trials in Prolonged MRD-Negative Treatment Decisions

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MRD Testing Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Target Detection, End User and Region Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MRD testing market was valued at $1.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.81% between 2023 and 2033.

The MRD testing market is driven by several factors, including the expansion in medicare coverage for MRD testing and the administration of solid tumor diagnosis. In recent years, as consumer awareness has grown, there has been an increasing demand for MRD testing. Healthcare providers and researchers are recognizing this trend and striving to meet the expectations of patients by integrating MRD testing into clinical practices.



The global MRD testing market is a rapidly growing segment in the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing demand for accurate and sensitive methods to monitor and manage cancer patients. This market focuses on technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and flow cytometry that enable the detection and quantification of minimal residual disease (MRD) in cancer patients.

With its clinical significance in treatment response monitoring, prognostic assessment, and personalized treatment approaches, the minimal residual testing market offers immense opportunities for diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research institutions to develop innovative solutions and contribute to improving patient outcomes and survival rates.



Industrial Impact



Minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment is an adjunctive method used to identify exceedingly low levels of blood cancer cells and solid tumors after the treatment of conditions such as acute and chronic leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. MRD refers specifically to the small population of cancer cells that remain in the body despite achieving complete remission (CR) following treatments such as chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation. Detecting these residual cancer cells, which often go unnoticed through traditional microscopic examination of the bone marrow, requires more sensitive techniques for accurate evaluation.



By enabling early detection, guiding treatment decisions, and providing a sensitive assessment of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing contributes to improved patient outcomes, supports precision medicine approaches, and plays a vital role in research and clinical trials. Furthermore, the rising incidence of cancer has spurred research and technological advancements in the field of MRD testing. Efforts to enhance the sensitivity, accuracy, and efficiency of MRD testing methods have been driven by the need to address the diagnostic challenges posed by increasing cancer rates. These aforementioned advancements in minimal residual disease testing have resulted in the development of new technologies, improved laboratory protocols, and novel approaches.



In recent years, in March 2023, Providence and GRAIL strengthened their collaboration to enhance the availability of the Galleri multi-cancer early detection screening, with an intent to broaden its accessibility. Similarly, in December 2022, IDT (Integrated DNA Technologies) acquired the ArcherDX Next Generation Sequencing Research Assays from Invitae Corporation. This acquisition of the NGS research assays is in line with Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.'s goal of expanding scientific discovery and establishing itself as a prominent provider of oncology research solutions in the industry.

Flow Cytometry to Continue its Dominance as Leading Technology Segment



The global MRD testing market has been led by flow cytometry in the technology segment, which held a 35.14% share in 2022.

The market growth is attributed to recent technological innovations in multiparametric flow cytometry, such as the development of high-sensitivity 10-color and 12-color flow cytometry assay for the identification of leukemia-associated phenotypes (LAPs) and estimation of the prognostic significance of treatment in MRD patients.



MRD testing uses highly sensitive methods such as flow cytometry, PCR, NGS, and others. These tests use bone marrow samples and/or peripheral blood cells (taken through a vein). Significant advancements are being witnessed in the development of highly sensitive, quantitative, and multiplex assays. Some of the new technologies include NGS and low-cost PCR devices available in the form of multiparameter assays and multiplexing devices for MRD testing. Techniques such as karyotyping and classical microscopy have lesser value in MRD detection due to their low sensitivity.

Hospitals and Speciality Clinics to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global MRD testing market is estimated to be led by the hospitals and specialty clinics in the end user segment, which held a share of 44.38% in 2022. Hospitals are at the forefront of providing MRD testing kits and services to detect residual cells in solid tumors and hematological malignancies in routine healthcare procedures.

There has been a high adoption of various testing assays by hospitals, particularly in the field of oncology. Moreover, hospitals, particularly in leading regions such as North America and Europe, and also to a certain extent in Asia-Pacific (APAC), have incorporated extensive molecular diagnostics test portfolios to provide superior care to patients. Other end users, such as outpatient clinics and cancer clinics, also contribute significantly to the global MRD testing market.

China to Continue its Dominance as the Leading Country in Asia-Pacific Region



China dominated the Asia-Pacific MRD testing market in 2022 with a share of 36.08%. Although the market is expected to remain in a strong growth phase due to the massively growing number of cancer cases and the rising health-related awareness among people in Asia-Pacific, a significant barrier to the increasing adoption is an uneven economic balance among countries within the region.

However, the growth in MRD testing is expected to be tremendous in the regional market due to the substantial commercial growth of emerging companies, high-profile publications, and the establishment of multidisciplinary consortiums aiming to accelerate standardization and harmonization of regulatory consensus for an emerging field.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Market Demand Drivers:

Advent of MRD Testing and its Awareness among Consumers

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases Demanding MRD Testing

Expanding Medicare Coverage for MRD Testing

Rise in Administration of Solid Tumor Diagnosis in MRD Testing Ecosystem

Market Challenges:

Substantially High Cost of MRD Tests

Early-Risk of Progression and Relapse due to MRD Negative Result

Market Opportunities:

Advancements in the Development of Companion Diagnostics

Rising Number of Clinical Trials in Prolonged MRD-Negative Treatment Decisions

Company Profiles

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cergentis B.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Guardant Health, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mission Bio, Inc.

ICON plc

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sysmex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pisn3j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets