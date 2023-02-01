Global and Regional Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market Report 2022: A $6.71 Billion Market by the End of 2032 - Increasing Clinical Applications in Oncology to Identify Treatments

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Informatics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products and Services, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NGS informatics market was valued at $1,380.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $6,715.0 million by the end of 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The market is driven by factors such as the low cost of sequencing platforms, increasing clinical applications of NGS in the field of oncology for the clinical management of cancer patients and mutation profiling, a tremendous rise in the amount of genomic data, the growing importance of population genomics studies and the establishment of various biobanks, advancements in big data technology, and government initiatives to support the advancement of NGS are expected to lead to higher demand for NGS informatics software.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global NGS informatics market is in the development phase. The evolving regulatory landscape for clinical NGS and the growing number of gene mutations across various diseases are some of the major opportunities in the global NGS informatics market.

Impact of COVID-19

NGS can be used to sequence genomes of unknown organisms, owing to which it was extensively performed in research laboratories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research using NGS sequencing has been carried out in several countries globally, including countries in emerging regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Initiatives such as the "SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology, and Surveillance (SPHERES)" program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were also undertaken to promote the sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using NGS techniques. Furthermore, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic broadened the applications of NGS.

As a result, companies also developed NGS solutions for the genomic surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, NGS technology was particularly employed for the clinical diagnosis of cancers and other chronic diseases. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated research in the use of NGS for sequencing the unknown variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Market Segmentation



Products and Services: The global NGS informatics market (by products and services) is expected to be dominated by the commercial data analysis tools, interpretation, and reporting tools segment.

Application: The global NGS informatics market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the genetic screening segment.

End User: The global NGS informatics market (by end user) is dominated by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment.

Region: The global NGS informatics market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.

Recent Developments in the Global NGS Informatics Market

In August 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched CE-IVD (IVDD) NGS test and analysis software to expand access to precision oncology bio-market testing.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched CE-IVD (IVDD) NGS test and analysis software to expand access to precision oncology bio-market testing. In June 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific received CE-IVD Mark for NGS Aneuploidy Diagnostic Software Workflow.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent established names in this market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Azenta, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

DNAnexus, Inc.

Eagle Genomics

Euformatics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genalice BV

Illumina, Inc.

Partek Incorporated

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Precigen, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report, wherever applicable.

