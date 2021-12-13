Global and Regional Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030 - Synergies Between Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Developers and Local End User

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Deployment Models, Applications, End Users, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical quality management software market report highlights that the market was valued at $472.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,717.7 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.91% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Industry Overview

The manufacture of drugs and pharmaceutical products passes through various processing steps, each of which requires monitoring to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of the manufactured product. Traditional paper-based quality management systems are associated with various drawbacks that can be overcome by software-based quality management systems.

While the pharmaceutical quality management software market is still in its niche stage, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to increasing technology adoption in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing cost of drug manufacturing, and evolving regulations.

Currently, a few large pharmaceutical companies have adopted electronic quality management systems in order to automate their processes. With increasing technology adoption in the pharmaceutical industry, going forward, smaller companies are expected to implement software-based systems from the beginning itself.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical industry. This positive impact is attributed to factors such as travel restrictions and the emerging concept of working and communicating remotely.

Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Drivers

The factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing cost of drug manufacturing, constantly evolving regulations, and growing technology adoption in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies spend up to billions of dollars in the manufacture of a new drug, thereby increasing the demand for automating manufacturing processes.

The benefits associated with paper-based quality management systems are overcome by software-based quality management systems, presenting a lucrative market for pharmaceutical quality management software.

Furthermore, increasing demand by pharmaceutical companies to comply with regulatory requirements in order to compete with other players in the market is another factor driving the growth of the market.

Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Challenges

The factors restraining the growth of the global pharmaceutical quality management software include security concerns pertaining to on-cloud deployment and the lack of well-established regulations governing pharmaceutical quality management software systems. Data breach incidents cause the pharmaceutical industry to suffer both monetary losses as well as breaches of customer trust.

Additionally, while emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World present a huge potential for growth of the pharmaceutical quality management software market, currently, market penetration in the region is challenging owing to factors such as lack of technology integration in the pharmaceutical industry and high upfront costs associated with the purchase of software.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has countered these challenges and thus, positively impacted the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market Opportunities

Synergies between pharmaceutical QMS developers and local end users and the development of solutions based on platform-as-a-service business model hold immense potential for the growth of the global pharmaceutical quality management software market.

The development of solutions based on the platform-as-a-service model is a novel model for running applications such as quality management software wherein a third party maintains the hardware and software infrastructure and delivers it to users over the internet. The software developers are adopting the PaaS solutions due to their simplicity, scalability, and reliability.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

In the past few years, the global pharmaceutical quality management software market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.

Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, alliances, and business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships followed by funding activities.

Some of the key players operating in the market include

ANTARES VISION S.p.A

AssurX, Inc.

AXSource

CLARIVATE PLC.

ComplianceQuest

Dassault Systemes

EtQ Management Consultants, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideagen Plc.

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

LogicGate, Inc

MasterControl

PTC Inc.

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Qualio

Veeva Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Cost of Drugs Manufacturing

Constantly Evolving Regulations

Growing Technology Adoption in Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Restraints

Security Concerns Pertaining to On-Cloud Deployment

Lack of Regulations for Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software

Market Opportunities

Synergies Between Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Developers and Local End User

Development of Solutions Based on Platform-as-a-Service Business Model

Opportunities Analysis (Short-, Mid-, and Long-Term Duration)

Market Outlook

Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

Key Findings

Opportunity Assessment

Growth Scenarios

Realistic Growth Scenario

Optimistic Growth Scenario

Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

Industry Analysis

Key Trends

Potential Analysis

Short-Term Potential (2-4 Years)

Mid-Term Potential (5-10 Years)

Long-Term Potential (8-12 Years)

Case Studies

Case Study: Alphazyme and Qualio

Case Study: AL Andalous and AmpleLogic

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis, by Year

Patent Analysis, by Country/Cluster

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software Market

Impact on Adoption of Pharmaceutical Quality Management Software

Impact on Market Size

Scenario Comparison Analysis

Future Outlook and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/633qrd

