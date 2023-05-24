Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trends Report 2023: The Semiconductor Industry's New Battleground - SiPh Technology and Applications

The "Semiconductor Industry Trends and Key Issues" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks into the development of the global and Taiwanese semiconductor industries, key trends, regional supply chain development, and geopolitical impacts; examines key issues such as the demand for PMIC and the development of SiPH technology and applications.

Global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war have significantly dampened the consumer market demand, leading to inventory pileups. IC design houses have faced significant inventory management challenges, which has impacted capacity utilization rates of wafer foundries accordingly.

Inventory clearance is expected to continue into the first half of 2023.

List of Topics

  • Development of the global and Taiwanese semiconductor industries, touching on the latest market and industry trends, regional supply chain development, and the impact of geopolitics on the industry
  • Development of the Chinese semiconductor market value and its self-sufficiency rate targets for the period 2023-2026
  • Highlights of key issues, touching on PMIC demand and the supply-demand trend, and the development of SiPh technology and its applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of the Worldwide and Taiwanese Semiconductor Industries
1.1 Market and Industry Trends
1.2 Regional Supply Chain Development and Geopolitical Impacts

2. Analysis of Key Issues
2.1 PMIC Demand and Trends in PMIC Supply and Demand
2.2 The Semiconductor Industry's New Battleground: SiPh Technology and Applications

3. Conclusion

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • ADI
  • aiMotive
  • Allek
  • AMD
  • Analog Devices
  • Analog Photonics
  • Anpec Electronics
  • Arista
  • ASMC
  • AutoChips
  • Avent
  • Broadcom
  • Broadex
  • BYD
  • Cambricon
  • Cisco
  • CRRC Zhuzhou Institute
  • Denso
  • Dongbu HiTek
  • DuPont
  • Edom

