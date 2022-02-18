Global Anesthetic Drugs Market (2021 to 2026) - by Drug Type, Route of Administration, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anesthetic Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Route of Administration, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anesthetic Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 4.68 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.52%.



Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the growth of the global anesthetic drugs market are the growing number of operations such as cardiac, orthopedic, general surgeries, and pain management. Furthermore, technological advancements in drug delivery devices, the development of specific targeted drugs, and patient monitoring devices for monitoring physiological parameters of patients during and after anesthesia and reduced anesthetic drug side effects are all expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the decreasing cost of newly created medications and the decrease in the recovery period after surgery is creating more opportunities for the market.



However, some side-effects caused by anesthetic drugs, including nausea, vomiting, disorientation, sore throat, muscle aches, etc., and stringent policy and regulations imposed by the government are restraining and creating challenges for the market growth.

The Global Anesthetic Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Type, Route of Administration, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Surgical Procedures

4.1.2 Substantial Demand for Post-Operative Pain Relief Options

4.1.3 The Rise in Pain Management

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Side Effects of Some Anesthetic Drugs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Innovations in Drug Delivery Technologies

4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Sectors in Developing Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Anesthetic Drugs Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Anesthesia Drugs

6.2.1 Propofol

6.2.2 Sevoflurane

6.2.3 Desflurane

6.2.4 Dexmedetomidine

6.2.5 Remifentanil

6.2.6 Midazolam

6.2.7 Other

6.3 Local Anesthesia Drugs

6.3.1 Bupivacaine

6.3.2 Ropivacaine

6.3.3 Lidocaine

6.3.4 Chloroprocaine

6.3.5 Prilocaine

6.3.6 Benzocaine

6.3.7 Other



7 Global Anesthetic Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inhalation

7.3 Injection

7.4 Topical



8 Global Anesthetic Drugs Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Surgery

8.3 Plastic Surgery

8.4 Cosmetic Surgery

8.5 Dental Surgery

8.6 Other



9 Global Anesthetic Drugs Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.2 AbbVie Inc

11.3 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

11.4 AstraZeneca plc

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 Baxter International Inc

11.7 Claris Lifesciences Limited

11.8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

11.9 Eisai Co. Ltd

11.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.11 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

11.12 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

11.13 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

11.14 Hospira, Inc

11.15 Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

11.16 Nuventra Pharma Sciences

11.17 Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc

11.18 Paion UK Ltd

11.19 Pfizer Inc

11.20 Piramal Enterprises LTD

11.21 Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd

11.22 Slayback Pharma LLC

11.23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

11.24 Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

11.25 Viatris Inc



12 Appendix



